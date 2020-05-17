Mazzuca: Pick five!
Many years ago I attended a business seminar that began in a most unusual way. Instead of beginning the presentation with a witticism or humorous anecdote, the speaker began by asking a simple question: “What’s really important to you?” and then handed out packets of 4-by-2 inch flashcards, each with one word and a brief definition printed on them.
After handing out the packets, the speaker said, “pick five” and walked off to the side of the stage and didn’t say another word for about five or six minutes, giving the audience the opportunity to think about his question and read each of the cards. Without the audience realizing it, the speaker had accomplished two important things. He not only settled the audience but at the same time he gained its full attention by having everyone focus on their favorite topic — themselves!
I thought this might be an interesting exercise to share, so go ahead and pick five — it’s easy, it’s quick, and if you allow it, you may even gain an insight or two into yourself.
- Wisdom: Mature understanding of life
- Pleasure: The things you enjoy and delight you
- Social: Lots of fun, friends, companionship
- Security: Having the essentials you need to live
- Responsibility: Accountability, maturity, ability to respond
- Power: Ability to lead, direct, persuade, control
- Wealth: Material income
- Advancement: Growth, move up in status, professional or personal maturity
- Loyalty: Faithfulness to another person
- Creativity: Freedom, ability, and desire for new ideas
- Health: Physical and mental well-being.
- Beauty: The appreciation of loveliness; enjoying art, nature, work
- Worthwhileness: Acceptance as a person, not a thing
- Morality: Ethical standards, conscience, sense of right and wrong
- Knowledge: Seeking and learning new insights
- Love: Persona, warm feelings of caring and affection
- Helpfulness: Sense of concern for outreach to the needs of others.
- Faith: Belief in yourself, the goodness of life, goals of your organization
- Justice: Fair treatment; getting what you deserve
- Recognition: To receive special attention, to be “important”
- Work: Feeling good about your job as challenging and rewarding
- Religion: Belief in a supreme being; a spiritual relationship with others
- Independence: Freedom, liberation, self-motivation
Now, if you want to have some fun, ask someone close to you (spouse, significant other, best friend, etc.) to do the same and compare your responses — I can assure you, you’ll find the subsequent conversation interesting.
Support Local Journalism
Quote of the day: “The concept is interesting and well-formed, but in order to earn better than a ‘C,’ the idea must be feasible.” — A Yale University management professor in response to Fred Smith’s paper proposing reliable overnight delivery service. (Smith went on to found Federal Express Corp.)
Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle Valley make the Vail Daily’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User