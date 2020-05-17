Mazzuca: Pick five!

Many years ago I attended a business seminar that began in a most unusual way. Instead of beginning the presentation with a witticism or humorous anecdote, the speaker began by asking a simple question: “What’s really important to you?” and then handed out packets of 4-by-2 inch flashcards, each with one word and a brief definition printed on them.

After handing out the packets, the speaker said, “pick five” and walked off to the side of the stage and didn’t say another word for about five or six minutes, giving the audience the opportunity to think about his question and read each of the cards. Without the audience realizing it, the speaker had accomplished two important things. He not only settled the audience but at the same time he gained its full attention by having everyone focus on their favorite topic — themselves!

I thought this might be an interesting exercise to share, so go ahead and pick five — it’s easy, it’s quick, and if you allow it, you may even gain an insight or two into yourself.

Wisdom : Mature understanding of life

: Mature understanding of life Pleasure : The things you enjoy and delight you

: The things you enjoy and delight you Social: Lots of fun, friends, companionship

Lots of fun, friends, companionship Security : Having the essentials you need to live

: Having the essentials you need to live Responsibility : Accountability, maturity, ability to respond

: Accountability, maturity, ability to respond Power : Ability to lead, direct, persuade, control

: Ability to lead, direct, persuade, control Wealth : Material income

: Material income Advancement : Growth, move up in status, professional or personal maturity

: Growth, move up in status, professional or personal maturity Loyalty : Faithfulness to another person

: Faithfulness to another person Creativity : Freedom, ability, and desire for new ideas

: Freedom, ability, and desire for new ideas Health : Physical and mental well-being.

: Physical and mental well-being. Beauty : The appreciation of loveliness; enjoying art, nature, work

: The appreciation of loveliness; enjoying art, nature, work Worthwhileness : Acceptance as a person, not a thing

: Acceptance as a person, not a thing Morality : Ethical standards, conscience, sense of right and wrong

: Ethical standards, conscience, sense of right and wrong Knowledge : Seeking and learning new insights

: Seeking and learning new insights Love : Persona, warm feelings of caring and affection

: Persona, warm feelings of caring and affection Helpfulness : Sense of concern for outreach to the needs of others.

: Sense of concern for outreach to the needs of others. Faith : Belief in yourself, the goodness of life, goals of your organization

: Belief in yourself, the goodness of life, goals of your organization Justice : Fair treatment; getting what you deserve

: Fair treatment; getting what you deserve Recognition : To receive special attention, to be “important”

: To receive special attention, to be “important” Work : Feeling good about your job as challenging and rewarding

: Feeling good about your job as challenging and rewarding Religion : Belief in a supreme being; a spiritual relationship with others

: Belief in a supreme being; a spiritual relationship with others Independence: Freedom, liberation, self-motivation

Now, if you want to have some fun, ask someone close to you (spouse, significant other, best friend, etc.) to do the same and compare your responses — I can assure you, you’ll find the subsequent conversation interesting.

Quote of the day: “The concept is interesting and well-formed, but in order to earn better than a ‘C,’ the idea must be feasible.” — A Yale University management professor in response to Fred Smith’s paper proposing reliable overnight delivery service. (Smith went on to found Federal Express Corp.)

Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.