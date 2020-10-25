Mazzuca: Potpourri

We use the words hot and cold to describe temperature and then modify hot with warm and cold with cool. And when we talk about a person’s attitude, it’s usually in terms of optimism and pessimism. But few people are optimistic or pessimistic all the time, so what are the attitudinal equivalents of warm and cool? Fortunately, the English language provides us with two very useful words — meliorism, i.e. someone who feels things are generally improving or getting better; and pejorism — a general feeling that while things are getting worse, they are certainly not cataclysmic. So, do you consider yourself melioristic or a pejoristic?

I’ve long believed the best teachers are the ones who have planted a voice inside your head that reminds you from time to time what you’ve already learned and encourages you to continue the learning process.

It’s been said the key to happiness in life is creating a balance between work and love; and the most important part of that notion is that work must be loved, and love must be worked at.

How many “colorful concepts” can you think of? Green Thumb and Green Belts, Red Tape and Rednecks; Silver Linings and the Golden Rule; Blue Laws, Blue Chip, Blue Bloods and a Blue Moon. Black Holes, Grey Matter, White Noise, White Elephants, White Papers and, of course, Red Undancy (OK, skip that one).

And while we’re on the subject of color, can a blue man sing the whites?

A pearl is an ulcer that is formed when an irritant, such as a parasite enters an oyster. These parasites also cause oysters to have irregular shaped shells. Interestingly, it’s the unhealthy or “irregular” oyster that provides the pearl we value so much, while “normal” oysters have little interest to us. In some ways isn’t that how we feel about the people we care about; it’s their “quirks” and “irregularities” that we appreciate most.

There’s a story about Albert Einstein who after finishing a paper on Special Relatively needed a paper clip to bind the sheets of paper together. Unfortunately, the only one on his desk was too badly bent to use so Einstein began searching every drawer in his house before finding a small unopened box of the fasteners. Immediately upon discovery, and to his assistant’s surprise, Einstein began shaping one of them into a tool to straighten the bent one. Somewhat bewildered his assistant asked, “Why are you straightening this paper clip when you have an unopened box full of them?” Einstein replied, “Once I set a goal, it becomes difficult for me to deflect.” What a powerful testimonial single-mindedness of this great scientist!

Of all the high-tech science we see on Star Trek, scientists agree the most far-fetched and unrealistic (although intriguing) technology is the transporter.

And speaking of Star Trek, the “Replicator” that can summon up “Earl Grey Tea, Hot!” shouldn’t be surprising because this visionary technology relies on the simple, long-known principle that all forms of matter are made of the same fundamental building blocks, i.e., protons, neutrons and electrons configured into different atomic combinations — the only difference is how they are bound together.

On April 13, 2029, the asteroid Apophis will pass Earth closer than geosynchronous communication satellites, which when considering the scope of the cosmos, is tantamount to a rifle shot passing between your shirt sleeve and your arm — whew!

And while we’re on the subject of the cosmos, if you ever want to feel humbled by your place in the universe, consider the following: There are more stars in the heavens than there are grains of sand on the earth.

Whenever I see an ad for the latest and greatest new consumer item I simply cannot do without, I think back to my business career where I learned very early: Quality, service, price — pick two, because no product or service ever delivers all three.

There is one aspect of formal religion that has always seemed curious to me; how is it that the good Lord gave man the gift of laughter, yet there is a conspicuous lack of humor in just about every religion known to man?

And lastly, I’ve been told there is a secret to successful relationships — the problem is, no one will tell you what the secret is.

Quote of the day: “Truth is incontrovertible. Panic may resent it. Ignorance may deride it. Malice may distort it. But there it is,” — Winston Churchill.

Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.