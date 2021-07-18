Mazzuca: Thoughts and observations
- The reason socialism has never worked anywhere it’s been tried is because in socialist economies there are no mechanisms to flush out inefficiency like the red ink on a business’ P&L statement or a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- It’s a given that the kids attending inner city schools are not receiving the same quality of education as say the kids here in Eagle County. Yet due to affirmative action, after being denied the opportunity receive a quality education in both grade and high school, inner city kids are being given preferential treatment for admissions into colleges and universities where they are ill-equipped to take advantage of that opportunity.
- Life never asks what we want; instead, it presents us with options.
- Did you know that a higher percentage of Republicans than Democrats in both Houses of Congress voted for the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act?
- When schools focus on teaching self-esteem instead of a curriculum that requires actual study, kids only learn to vent their ignorance with confidence.
- The media was pleased when President Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline, yet it was strangely silent when he waived sanctions on the Russian owned Nord Stream 2 pipeline before the recent G7 summit. Why?
- We can measure the greatness of a society by looking at the way it cares for its more unfortunate. And while “safety nets” are important, we must guard against them becoming hammocks.
- As education in our public schools gets watered down, has anyone noticed how graduation ceremonies and proms get more elaborate?
- Institutions that force-feed the new trinity of race, class and gender victimhood are usually the same institutions that are unwilling to allow a lecture by someone with opposing views.
- When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.
- A mentor plays a significant role in a person’s life. A mentor is teacher, a friend, an advocate, and a coach. Mentors provide guidance, motivation, and frequently serve as role models. So, while the president intones how America systemic racism is a stain on the nation’s soul, he also refers to former Ku Klux Klan organizer Sen. Robert Byrd as his onetime Senatorial mentor.
- Last September the Marxist Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation very silently removed the language from its webpage calling for the disruption of the Western ideal of the nuclear family; either BLM changed its belief system, or it was bad for PR. I’m guessing it was the latter.
- Oppressed peoples from Iran to Hong Kong and now Cuba are marching by the tens of thousands carrying Old Glory as a symbol of the freedom they yearn for, while ungrateful American millionaire athletes kneel and refuse to face the flag during the anthem.
- Abraham Lincoln once asked an audience how many legs a dog has, if you called the tail a leg. When a member of the audience said “five,” Lincoln corrected him, saying the answer is four. The fact that you call a tail a leg does not make it so. The same holds true of systemic racism — saying it’s so, doesn’t make it so.
- The only instances of systemic racism in this country occur in our public education system — if you doubt that, compare the graduation rates and SAT scores for the Black kids who attend those inner-city schools with those of whites and Asians who attend suburban schools.
- I fail to see how my whiteness has anything to do with the fact that Americans of Asian descent have twice the annual income of Black Americans.
- The term “equity” has come to mean equating achievement with privilege.
- Preferential public policy creates a playing field tilted in favor of those whose performance would be inadequate on a level playing field.
- Has anyone ever heard a cogent explanation as to why democrat-run cities have the highest rates of violent crime in America?
- If the purpose of gun control is to reduce crime, then we should expect the most zealous gun control advocates to be equally as zealous about other aspects of crime fighting, such as reinstituting bail in our most crime-ridden cities.
- Every time a male-bodied athlete wins in a women’s competition, it robs a girl or a young woman of a victory. And every time a male-bodied athlete competes on a women’s sports team, it displaces a female from that team. What effect do you think that might have on girls contemplating trying out for their school’s track, tennis or basketball teams?
- Is it OK for public address announcements to begin with “Ladies and Gentlemen” in woke America?
Butch Mazzuca, of Edwards, writes biweekly for the Vail Daily. Follow him on his blog at butchmazzuca.com.