McClarrinon: Helping children deal with grief

Last month, our community experienced the tragic loss of a young hockey player, Lewis Browning. I send my condolences to his family and my loving thoughts to all those who grieve for him.

Celynn McClarrinon



The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club, as well as our community, embraced the family and each other at this difficult time. Our valley is not immune to loss of loved ones, but when one occurs, the community feels it as a whole and individually.

A hockey parent said to me the other night, “I went into the weekend without the tools to deal with this.” This tragedy gives me an opportunity to talk with parents and mentors about loss in a child’s life.

Losing a pet, a grandparent, moving to a new school, divorce, or even a losing a close friend are some of the losses that a child might experience in their early life. In this column, I would like to give you a few tips on how to help your grieving children.

“Most young children are aware of death, even if they don’t understand it. Death is a common theme in cartoons and television, and some of your child’s friends may have already lost a loved one,” says Rachel Ehmke, the managing editor at the Child Mind Institute. “But experiencing grief firsthand is a different and often confusing process for kids. As a parent, you can’t protect a child from the pain of loss, but you can help him feel safe. And by allowing and encouraging him to express his feelings, you can help him build healthy coping skills that will serve him well in the future.

Listen with your heart, not your head.

Allow all emotions to be expressed, without judgment, criticism or analysis. When you are sitting with your kids, imagine yourself as a heart with ears. Listen to your child share his or her story about what happened. Let them ask you questions and answer their questions as best as you can. Do not be afraid to say, “I don’t know.” After they have talked with you, you can say “thank you for sharing.” Grievers don’t need to be fixed, they just need to be heard.

Recognize that grief is emotional, not intellectual

Recognize that your child is grieving. Be careful not to impose your grief on your child, but allow him or her to grieve in his or her own way. It is normal for children to feel an array of emotions, including sadness, anger, frustration, joy and fear. It is also normal for children to move in and out of grief reactions, at times being very upset or getting angry easily and at other times playing as if nothing has happened. If you are not sure how grief is impacting your child, spend time with them playing, coloring, drawing or sharing stories. Quite often children will give you clues to their grief through these activities.

Adults go first

Telling the truth about your own grief will make your child feel safe in opening up about his or her own feelings. Tell your child stories about your own life. Times you were afraid, sad or angry. Tell them how you dealt with these situations and what you learned. Children love to hear stories about the adults in their lives and when those adults were children. Sharing stories helps a child normalize what he or she is experiencing.

Remember that each child is unique

To go with that, each child has a unique relationship to the loss event. We are each as unique as our fingerprints. Everyone relates and responds differently to a shared experience. There is no right or wrong way to feel when it comes to grief. Being open to this knowledge will help you be present to your child’s needs.

Be patient

Don’t force your child to talk. You and your child are grieving and the most intense parts of grief often take longer than we might want. Be patient with your child with repetition. A child often has to come back to the same details and questions. Patiently spend time with your child as they figure out their feelings.

Never say “Don’t feel sad” or Don’t feel scared”

Sadness and fear, the two most common feelings attached to loss of any kind, are essential to being human. Remind your child that he or she is loved and that you are there for him or her. Following the death of a person in his or her life, a child’s sense of safety can be shaken. While you cannot promise that you or others will not die, you can let your child know the plan if such an event occurs.

Have I mentioned the importance of listening to your child after a grief experience? I hope these tips are helpful to you.

I want to make sure that you understand the gift that you are giving your child by being with them and giving them your full attention to listen to their thoughts and feelings. John James said in his book, “When Children Grieve,” “you cannot shield yourself or your children from losses in the future. But, by creating the safety to communicate the normal and painful feelings about loss, you are giving your children a solid foundation for dealing with the painful events that will occur from time to time throughout all of their lives.”

Celynn McClarrinon is a certified grief recovery specialist. If you want to talk or ask questions about the Grief Recovery program, email her at celynninvail@gmail.com .