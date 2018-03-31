Metro District Board candidates: Help us keep Eagle-Vail great (letter)
March 31, 2018
Eagle-Vail Metro District voters: We love Eagle-Vail. We are running for the Eagle-Vail Metro District Board to keep Eagle-Vail great. We need to have a Metro District Board that will make timely decisions based on facts and sound judgment. We have owned and lived here for many years and been involved in key decisions and improvements such as the tennis courts.
We must be fiscally responsible. We will reduce spending while promoting more income from our amenities without sacrificing services to the community. Excessive debt and obligations must be kept in check. We know how to get this done.
If elected, we will be committed to working with the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association because giving everyone a voice is important to our future. We will lead Eagle-Vail for all owners and taxpayers.
Please vote. We ask you to be a registered voter and to deliver your mail-in ballot by 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 8. The larger the turnout, the better. Help us keep Eagle-Vail great for years to come.
Steve Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Albert Ewing
Eagle-Vail
Trending In: Opinion
- Bookworm owner: When there is nowhere to live, there is no one to work (letter)
- Eagle County sheriff: Hibernation season is ending; be vigilant around all kinds of wildlife (column)
- Vail Health CEO: Thanks for supporting Pink Vail (letter)
- Emmer: Politicians hope to outrun financial responsibility and retire before the debts catch up (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Police: Bound woman found in dumpster not a sex crime
- Vail Valley man allegedly committed arson, three days after his release from jail
- Vail police find local woman in Sandstone dumpster, cold and injured, but alive
- Man drives stolen car at 104 mph east in westbound I-70 through Vail Valley
- Gypsum’s Costco to launch in-warehouse liquor sales