Metro District Board candidates: Help us keep Eagle-Vail great (letter)

Eagle-Vail Metro District voters: We love Eagle-Vail. We are running for the Eagle-Vail Metro District Board to keep Eagle-Vail great. We need to have a Metro District Board that will make timely decisions based on facts and sound judgment. We have owned and lived here for many years and been involved in key decisions and improvements such as the tennis courts.

We must be fiscally responsible. We will reduce spending while promoting more income from our amenities without sacrificing services to the community. Excessive debt and obligations must be kept in check. We know how to get this done.

If elected, we will be committed to working with the Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association because giving everyone a voice is important to our future. We will lead Eagle-Vail for all owners and taxpayers.

Please vote. We ask you to be a registered voter and to deliver your mail-in ballot by 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 8. The larger the turnout, the better. Help us keep Eagle-Vail great for years to come.

Steve Daniels, Jake Jacobson and Albert Ewing

Eagle-Vail