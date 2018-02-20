Mikaela Shiffrin cover headline in Feb. 16 Vail Daily insensitive (letter)
February 20, 2018
Shiffrin cover headline insensitive
I, and I assume most other residents, think your Friday, Feb. 16, front page headline, "Shiffrin off slalom podium," was incredibly insensitive and disgusting. Mikaela is an incredible athlete, won gold in the previous event and tried her best, even though she may not have been feeling well that day. Like Lindsay Vonn, her achievements have also given worldwide exposure and PR to Vail and the entire ski industry in our state.
She may not have won that day, but your headline could have been much more sensitive to her accomplishments.
Eric Larson
Vail
