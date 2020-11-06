Mintz: A time to refresh, renew and regenerate

We are inching closer to winter, and life is still so challenging for far too many fellow Coloradans. COVID-19 and its many side effects, along with the politicization of everything, is taking a toll on all of us, as we seek to invoke our inner strength to stay optimistic, despite all odds.

There are times during the year that God uplifts us, giving us holidays, opportunities for holiness and inspiration, lifting us out of our daily grime, and into a more spiritual plane. Yet, there are times, like right now, where there are no Jewish holidays, and it’s God’s way of saying “my dear daughters and sons, I want you to pull yourselves up by your bootstraps and get to work, on your own.”

While the infused inspiration is a nice touch on occasion, the inspiration we’ve garnered through personal development and the grilling work of character refinement, is way more valuable. In a sense, we have the upper hand on this path.

With our local ski slopes opening soon, it’s like God is reminding us to head into nature, meditate on life’s blessings, and take time each day, on our own, to connect spiritually. COVID-19 hasn’t allowed us to congregate, and celebrate, together as we are used to, so we are heartened to dig deep into our soul reservoirs to find meaning and connection within. This is why living immersed in natural beauty is so conducive to spiritual awareness.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s an opportune time to get back on the God train. I remember reading the incredible 1789 Thanksgiving proclamation by President George Washington in which he stated “Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor — and Whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God, especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness …. and generally to grant unto all mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best.”

It’s a great time to refresh, renew, and regenerate. Let’s find our inner spirit, whenever possible at the Chabad Jewish Center’s many winter programs, and when joining in person isn’t possible, in nature, bonding with God on the slopes!

Rabbi Dovid Mintz directs Vail Chabad Jewish Center. He and his family live in Vail since 2006. He can be reached at info@JewishVail.com.