Mintz: Seeking unity as a new year arrives

A new year is upon us, as Rosh Hashana will be ushered in on Sunday evening. In addition to the celebratory atmosphere of the holiday, as we dip apples in honey, hear the Shofar, the sound blasted from a ram’s horn, and experience soulful prayers at the synagogue, this year, 5783, is also a Hakhel year.

What is Hakhel? In ancient Israel, every seventh year was a sabbatical year. For an entire year, Israel’s economy came to a halt, as all farmers and ranchers abandoned their fields and flocked to the houses of study where they spent the year focused on their spiritual well-being and increasing their Torah knowledge.

At the start of the eighth year, the Jewish people were ready to head back to the fields and orchards, but first, on the second day of the holiday of Sukkot, 16 days into the new year, men, women, and children would gather in the Holy Temple for a dose of motivation from the Jewish king at an event called “Hakhel.”

Hearing the words of the King would give them the enhancement needed to remain enthused about God, His Torah, His Holy Land, and humanity, as they head into the next six-year cycle of agricultural work. It was a moment of incredible unity, something that does so much for the health of a society.

Your financial abilities, political affiliation, level of religiosity, family history, none of that mattered — you belonged, you felt it with every fiber of your being, as we stood as one to receive a dose of sacredness in the presence of God.

It would be worthwhile today to adopt Hakhel and find ways to bring people together, even those with whom we feel no connection, or worse, whose views or life choices irritate us a lot. Celebrating our commonality, our innate souls, is so important.

Let us resolve that during 5783 we will make a house or office gathering, get our friends and neighbors together, and celebrate in unity with meaning, depth, and lots of happiness.

Hatred and division aren’t Jewish; love and unity sure are!

Doba joins me in wishing each of you in our beloved Vail community a Shana Tova UmeTukah, a happy, healthy, and sweet New Year.

Rabbi Dovid Mintz directs Vail Chabad Jewish Center. He and his family have lived in Vail since 2006. He can be reached at info@JewishVail.com .