Mintz: Wishing you a happy, healthy, sweet new year

The world is shaking. The very fabric of society, all that we knew to be “normal,” seems to be shifting and uncertainty has filled our lives. Yet, just as labor pains eventually dissipate and a baby is born to the delight of all, so too in our lives, the tumult and agony of 5780, the current year on the Jewish (lunar) calendar, will come to an end and in a few days, we will usher in a new year, 5781.

Yes, you heard me right. We don’t have to wait until 2021 to end the current challenges — we simply have to alter our mindset today, as Friday evening, Sept. 18, ushers in Rosh Hashana, the “head of the year.” We will join our hearts and souls together, united with communities the world over, to crown God as our king and the divine renewal will bring about newly created heavenly energies that will shower our universe boundlessly.

Here at the Jewish Community Center – Chabad, we will be following the COVID-19 health guidelines, hosting a preholiday service on Zoom, an outdoor Shofar/Tashlich service on the second day of Rosh Hashana and condensed indoor services on both holy days, ushering in a new year with new beginnings (visit http://www.JewishVail.com for details).

It’s not the Jewish New Year as it’s referred to by many; Adam and Eve, the first humans, who created by almighty God himself on this very day of Rosh Hashana, weren’t Jewish. Rosh Hashana is for all human beings, every single one created in the image of God, to rejuvenate and focus on the blessings that come with the soul-searing blast of the Shofar, pronouncing loudly that “we want in again; we want a thriving relationship with God”.

It’s been a tough year for all of us. My family also struggled with isolation, doubt and occasional feelings of hopelessness, but we never gave up on our belief that tomorrow will be brighter and are strongly optimistic that 5781 will be one to remember, positively. Whether you’re Jewish or not, take a moment on September 19-20 to recognize the importance of God in your life and resolve to make this the most uplifting, most transformative, most holy, year that you and your loved ones have ever experienced.

It is with prayerful confidence that I wish the entire Eagle County community a Shana Tova, a happy, healthy, and sweet new year.

Rabbi Dovid Mintz directs Vail Chabad Jewish Center. He and his family live in Vail since 2006. He can be reached at info@JewishVail.com.