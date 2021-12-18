Monroe: Public health tells us ‘what to wear’

Politicians always calculate their moves and words so that they can sway public opinion in their favor. A clear example is when Gov. Jared Polis recently declared “the emergency is over” in response the spread of the omicron variant and why he said he won’t be instituting another statewide mask mandate.

While we are all relieved that after nearly two years of lockdowns and mandates, we can finally declare the emergency over, I wonder if it really is. After all, emergencies are opportunities to consolidate power and sneak through legislation while no one seems to be looking.

I want you to consider the following statement from Gov. Polis and juxtapose that with a statement made on Dec. 2 by Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr as he sat as a member of the Eagle County Board of Health.

Gov. Polis said while speaking on Dec. 12 , “You know, public health (officials) don’t get to tell people what to wear; that’s just not their job. Public health (officials) would say to always wear a mask because it decreases flu and decreases (other airborne illnesses). But that’s not something that you require; you don’t tell people what to wear. You don’t tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to (wear it). If they get frostbite, it’s their own darn fault.”

In Eagle County, however, while our board of public health was considering whether to act against Cornerstone Christian School officials for their lack of mask mandate enforcement in their school, Commissioner Scherr said , “We have to protect our ability to protect public health.” He then agreed to have the county pursue civil action against the private school.

In Eagle County, those with power continue to suppress liberty under the guise of “public health.” Even our liberal governor has referenced that these kinds of actions are not within the purview of health officials, yet our board of public health continues to “tell people what to wear.”

This virus or some form of it is here to stay. We will likely get a yearly shot at the same time we get the flu shot. In the meantime, I propose that we err on the side of liberty and allow free law-abiding citizens and private organizations such as Cornerstone Christian the ability to make their own health choices. After all, the person who has lost his freedom has nothing else to lose.

Stephen Monroe is the pastor of First Baptist Church of Gypsum.