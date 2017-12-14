Moore: Thank you for helping kids ‘Live Like Logan’ through outdoor sports scholarships (column)

As we are giving thanks during the holiday season, we also look back and remember the great accomplishments of 2017. For the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund, last year was very successful, in many ways.

The scholarship was created in honor of a young Vail Valley local named Logan Jauernigg, who we lost to a kayaking accident in May 2015. The purpose of this scholarship is to provide children who have a financial need the opportunity to explore nontraditional sports as a means to pursue athletic passions, meet new friends and expand their worlds.

To honor Logan, his mother, Michelle Schlund, created this scholarship fund to enable local children to learn to enjoy the sports that Logan loved most — rock climbing, telemark skiing and kayaking. In 2017, five scholarships were awarded to aspiring young athletes, providing the opportunity for local youths to experience some of the activities that Logan loved most during his passion filled life. This year represents the most scholarships the fund has ever awarded during a single year, and the activities continue to expand.

This past summer, all three Bergsten children, Lukas, Emma and Ava, received scholarships to cover the full tuition to be a part of the Vail Athletic Club summer climbing team. The children enjoyed climbing outdoors and training indoors throughout the summer, while being inspired by the memories of Logan. Special thanks to the Vail Athletic Club, Adventure Travel Guides and the Slifer Smith & Frampton "family" at the Bridge Street and Four Seasons Resort Vail offices for their generous financial support of these three scholarships.

Also, this summer Jaden Weiss was honored with the scholarship to attend the Alpine Quest Kayak School and learned to run rapids and roll in the river. This is the first scholarship for kayak education and will set a precedent for other young athletes to receive this opportunity.

And finally, this winter Cody Mills was the proud recipient of the scholarship to be a part of the Vail Athletic Club's winter climbing team. Mills has been an incredible representative of the scholarship and continues to expand his climbing skills and experience through competitions and training.

In addition to organizations such as the Vail Athletic Club and Adventure Travel Guides providing support, private donations and fundraisers supply all of the money for these local scholarships. The Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund utilizes the City Market rechargeable gift card program as a means of raising money. Currently, there are dozens of families using the card to shop locally at their City Market (and affiliates), and they give 5 percent of each dollar back to the scholarship fund. Cards are available for free and can be recharged continually.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the Live Like Logan fund hosted the Reel Rock film premiere, the renowned climbing highlight film, as a scholarship fundraiser. With the help of the town of Minturn and the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, as well as other local sponsors, the film screening shared the finest exploits of climbing worldwide and raised money to support more scholarships for local athletes.

With these additional funds, the Live Like Logan fund will be offering scholarships for the special Live Like Logan telemark ski workshop for children (spring 2018) and scholarships for kayak lessons with Alpine Quest this summer. And, more rock climbing scholarships will be offered for the summer 2018 season for aspiring young athletes. Candidates for the scholarships must show a strong desire, show a commitment to the sport throughout the season and maintain a 3.0 GPA.

For more details regarding supporting the fund and available scholarships, visit livelikeloganfund.org, check out the Live Like Logan Memorial Scholarship Fund on Facebook or email me at larry.atgi@gmail.com.

Larry Moore has been coaching climbing in the valley for 14 years, owns Adventure Travel Guides Climbing guide service and is building Eagle Climbing + Fitness.