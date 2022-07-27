Moore: Will simply banning things really work?

Arlan Moore



I am a carpenter by trade. My daily work normally entails a good deal of problem-solving, and not just simple problem-solving.

Newton’s third law states that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. I find this to be true more often than not, ofttimes much to my chagrin, when trying to solve these daily problems. I usually end up having to find a compromise between things in order to move forward toward successful completion of my projects. I learn something new every day.

Currently, in our country, there is a great deal of talk about banning things that we find to be problematic. The two most talked-about things seem to be abortions and semi-automatic rifles.

Banning abortions and banning semi-automatic, so-called, “assault” weapons are examples of single-minded attempts at solving complex problems. These attempts stem from a kind of thinking that is as un-nuanced and disrespectful of the circumstances surrounding their associated problems as that which would lead to the banning of automobiles, chainsaws, alcohol (it’s been tried ) and gasoline.

Using a single-minded solution to solve a complex problem is like using a hammer to change a light bulb. Sure, you’ll get rid of the old light bulb, but then, where did all the pieces go and how do you get the base of the bulb out of the socket? At least, make sure the light switch is off when you try to do this.

People need the power and ability to make difficult decisions regarding their personal lives and livelihood. Life is complex. Mistakes and bad circumstances are a part of it. People need tools that will help them successfully navigate the pathways of their lives.

Women need the power and ability to be able to determine their own futures, their own health, and their own well-being. Using our various governments’ power to regulate how they are able to handle the circumstances of a very personal pregnancy should be done with an even-handed, careful and respectful approach — not one that, for the absolute protection of one of the lives involved, removes a possible solution to problems resulting from the pregnancy with no real consideration for all of the actual circumstances.

Ranchers and farmers need the power and ability to rid the domain under their care of unwanted varmints and predators. They need the best tools available to do that so that they can get on with the efforts needed to actually produce the goods that they provide. A semi-automatic rifle is a very effective tool when it is used in that capacity.

When hunting and the first shot does not kill the animal, a quick follow-up shot can be the difference between success in the hunt and watching a wounded animal escape into the bush, never to be seen again as it slowly dies of its wound anyway.

Instead of calling for outright bans on things like abortions and semi-automatic rifles, why can’t our brilliant minds come up with suitable restrictions on these items that allow for them to be implemented and used in ways that are beneficial and constructive?

Requiring a license and a mental health and background check to own a semi-automatic rifle might be a good place to start with that particular tool. After all, we require licenses and background checks for people to use other potentially deadly weapons, motor vehicles being one of the most prevalent. A mental health check for that one might not be a bad idea, either.

Requiring a license and a mental health and background check to own a semi-automatic rifle would not necessarily infringe on the Constitutional right to bear arms since a person would still be able to own other non-semi-automatic firearms under the existing laws without having that particular license.

When it comes to the abortion issue, a broad allowance for analysis of a woman’s pregnancy situation and the actions that must be taken for the well-being of the mother and child is absolutely necessary. It should be at the root of the reasoning behind any decision regarding that situation. Remember, there are two lives at stake here, not just one, and the health and well-being of one may preclude the health and well-being of the other. Tough stuff. Compromise may be necessary.

Everybody is dealing with a whole lot of stuff every day. It does not matter who, or where, you are. Even if your life is luxurious by all standards, chances are, something is bugging you to the point that you think it should stop bugging you.

We human beings have been gifted with the intelligence and ability to perceive and understand the various circumstances and problems we encounter in life. If we do not give in to impatience and, out of frustration, decide that a bigger hammer is what is needed to solve our problems, we may very well wend our way through to discovering real solutions to those problems.

We should understand that everything around us deserves a level of respect, that each of us is uniquely a part of a greater reality that may be understood only by respectfully seeking to understand our world, the people in it, and the circumstances that we all find ourselves in. Walk a mile in another person’s shoes.

Will simply banning things really work for us? Perhaps, but, in my humble experience, there is a good chance that we will see other problems arise as a result.

Arlan Moore lives in McCoy.