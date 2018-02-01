More money in donors’ pockets will lead to more charitable giving, not less (letter)

Reading the article about how tax decreases (and more take-home pay) could decrease charitable contributions made me laugh ("Tax reform could affect charitable giving," Robin Thompson, Sunday, Jan. 28).

People and companies give to charity because they want to. If the tax break is there and allowable, sure they will take it. However, the primary motive to give $1,000 is not to get a $250 tax break; after all, in this example, it is still costing them $750. The primary motive is the act of giving to charitable organizations or causes who best reflect their values and/or those in need. Giving makes people feel better, and most see giving as a responsibility.

With more money on a take-home or on a corporate basis to spend, with the tax breaks, we will see charitable contributions increase, not decrease. If people have an extra $1,000 in their pocket, the idea of gifting 10 percent, or $100, of their extra $1,000 now becomes more likely, not less likely. After all, they will still have an extra $900 in their pocket for other purposes.

Charlie Wick

Eagle