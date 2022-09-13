Moskowitz: Why I walk to end Alzheimer’s disease

Local Michele Moskowitz shares her reasons for participating in the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer's disease. She is pictured here with her mother, who died of the disease four years ago.

Michele Moskowitz/Courtesy photo

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is running testimonials leading up to the Sept. 24 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle.

I walk in memory of my beautiful mother who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease four years ago. I walk with hope of early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. I walk to honor the caregivers who take care of their loved ones. I walk because everyone should have quality and affordable medical care.

According to recent statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. In 2022, Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias will cost the nation over $321 billion. These numbers fuel my fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementias.

My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease two years after she was showing signs of forgetfulness and increased anxiety. She was in a minor car accident. No one was hurt but after this, her license was revoked and she received an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

I walk in hopes of earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. My mom’s diagnosis was based only on mental assessments. Since her diagnosis, there have been great strides taken to diagnose Alzheimer’s including biomarkers for earlier detection, blood tests, neuroimaging, genetic risk profiling, and other tests.

I walk in honor of the caregivers who take care of their loved ones. My father was in his mid-80s when my mother was diagnosed. He tried to keep her at home as long as possible, but his eyesight was failing and he was declared legally blind and could no longer drive.

We had help during the day to assist with preparing meals and cleaning. My mom began falling often as she started walking around at night. We all decided that living in her home was no longer safe, so she went to a memory care unit. My father’s friends drove him at least five days a week to visit my mom. He never stopped loving her, caring for her, or feeling a little guilty that she had to leave her home.

I walk because everyone should have quality and affordable medical care. My mom stayed in a facility that was small. The staff was able to provide the care she needed. Eventually, it became too expensive.

The average cost of a private room in a nursing home is $306 per day or $111,657 per year. A semi-private room in a nursing home is $268 per day or $97,747 per year. We moved her to another facility that accepted Medicaid. The facility was less than perfect. Employees were overworked, staff turnover was high and the building was older and not very well cared for. My mom was there about a year before she passed away.

I walk to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. I walk in hopes of finding a quick and accurate diagnosis. I walk to honor the caregivers who take care of their loved ones. I walk in hopes of providing affordable and quality health care for Alzheimer’s patients. I walk in memory of my beautiful mother.

Please join us as we strive for a world without Alzheimer’s disease. The Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Sept. 24 at Brush Creek Pavilion in Eagle. To register or donate, visit ACT.ALZ.org/RMWalk . If you would like to get involved as a volunteer, call Melinda Gladitsch at 970-471-0175 or email gladmelinda@gmail.com . For more information on programs, advocacy and education visit the Colorado Chapter: alz.org/co . There is also a 24/7 Helpline: 800-272-3900.