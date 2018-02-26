Mountain Family CEO: Community health center funding secured, what’s next? (letter)

To the editor: Thank you to our patients, staff, board, partners and communities for standing up on behalf of community health centers nationally and Mountain Family Health Centers here at home. Your advocacy and thunderclap were heard nationally, and Congress acted early Friday, Feb. 9, to restore federal funding to community health centers for two years.

Mountain Family Health Centers would like to thank Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Gardner, Congressman Scott Tipton, Congressman Jared Polis and the entire Colorado Congressional delegation for their bipartisan support of community health centers and the many actions they took to advocate for the restoration of our federal funding. These included sponsoring and co-sponsoring legislation, conversations with Senate and House leadership, letters, ongoing social media posts and, of course, their votes.

With the uncertainty about our federal community health centers funding put to rest, Mountain Family Health Centers can return to doing what we do best; providing high-quality, integrated medical, dental and behavioral health care to more than 19,000 patients, with a special emphasis on the underserved, regardless of ability to pay. We would like to thank those involved, and to let the community know about our exciting plans for expansion to achieve this mission.

What's next for Mountain Family Health Centers? We are going full-steam ahead raising the capital for our clinic expansions in Basalt and Edwards to serve thousands of Coloradans. The Mountain Family Health Centers Basalt Integrated Health Center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, and in late 2019 or early 2020, the Mountain Family Health Centers Edwards Regional Integrated Health Complex will be built and opened.

We look forward to the community's continuing support of Mountain Family and our mission by participating in these campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.mountainfamily.org.

Sincerely,

Ross Brooks

CEO, Mountain Family Health Centers