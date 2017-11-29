Mulcahy: Liberty and nonaggression are escape hatch from violence (column)

Republicans and Democrats, left and right, alt-left and alt-right, liberals and conservatives — there must be a difference. They're always fighting with one another. Aren't they opponents?

To a small degree, yes; however, the differences aren't that large.

What they're bickering about is who the government's guns should be aimed at: Who will be the victim of government violence?

Chris Rossini, editor of Ron Paul's Liberty report, states: "There are some people on one end of the spectrum that believe the guns should be pointed at people who live in different countries (i.e. the warfare statists).

"On the other end of the spectrum, there are people that believe government's guns should be pointed inwards (the welfare statists).

"Then there are people who believe themselves to be clever. They're not 'extremists' on one end of the spectrum or the other. They're equal opportunity violence advocates. These individuals favor government guns being used overseas here, here and here. But they also favor government guns pointed inwards here, here and here.

Recommended Stories For You

"It's like they're building a Subway sandwich of violence — hold the liberty, don't even put it on the side.

"The only real winner in all of this? The government's guns."

And, of course, billionaire Lester Crown's General Dynamics. An ancient Athenian correctly predicted that the tyranny that the world's first democracy imposed on its colonies — its empire — would come back to haunt it at home. It did.

That's pretty convenient for the government and arms manufactures.

Everyone begs the government to use aggressive force against someone. The only difference is who the government is going to rough up. Occupy protesters? Ranchers in Nevada?

If you have the personality of a bully, government is a dream job for you. History is littered with some of the biggest tyrants to ever walk the Earth: Stalin, Mao, Hitler — with no exceptions, they were all government employees.

Rossini states: "In normal private life, you can't rob, steal, cheat or kill others. But in the fantasy world of government, not only is it all 'legal,' but people revere you, sing songs and salute you!

"The only thing that everyone will fight over is who your victims will be. Do you have to rough some people so that someone can have Obamacare? Or do you have to rough someone up so that bankers get a bailout?

"Or (and this is a really popular one) do you travel around the globe, killing hundreds of thousands, in order to 'liberate' them and bring them 'freedom' and 'democracy'?

"Surely, this orgy of violence is not the only option for humanity. If this was our only choice, humans would not have made it to 2017. The parasites would have overwhelmed the hosts long ago."

However, there is another way, and it has nothing to do with left or right, tribalism or any other type of gang warfare.

It's called liberty, and it is founded in the idea of "nonaggression."

The idea is very simple: No person is allowed to use aggressive force against anyone else's person or property. Who could be against that?

Here's a catch: You also can't get a group of people together, call yourself "government" or anything else, to get around this principle. Moreover, you can't hire a third party to utilize aggressive force on your behalf. There are no exemptions.

Rossini states, "You keep your hands off other people and their property, and they keep their hands off you and yours.

"Violence is only justified to repel an aggressor. If someone decides to attack you, you're justified to use force against their attack. It's not complicated. Such an idea is far superior to the barbaric theater that we're exposed to on a daily basis."

Citizens, it was a huge mistake granting government the ability to use aggressive force. Give any humans the "legal" exemption to rob, steal and kill and chaos is the end result. Take a look around at the world. We're seeing the absolute worst in people. Liberty and nonaggression — that's the escape hatch.

Lee Mulcahy is an Aspen resident.