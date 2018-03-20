Natural isn’t always better, especially when it comes to toilet paper (letter)

I once in college told the sister of a Boulder-based girlfriend that for toilet paper I was using natural fiber paper derived from a cut yucca leaf. I told her it hurt like hell.

I also offered up my only argument for its use … that the yucca leaf scratching my bum was better for you "because it is natural." She asked us later where she might get some.

This demonstrates how pervasive and sometimes ridiculous is the belief that "natural is always better" and also tells you a little bit about Boulder, Colorado.

Spencer Kluesner

Eagle