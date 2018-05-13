Nature is so fascinating and nature is, indeed, curious (letter)
May 13, 2018
I read with interest the article written by Jaymee Squires headlined "Signs of springtime are all around the Vail Valley" (Sunday, May 6, Curious Nature column).
Having been interested in that a lone aspen tree on our property was budding in February, I had written to the Colorado State Forest Service and received the following information back from John Grieve in Canon City.
John's comments were as follows:
"Impressive aspen clones are essentially one living thing with lots of stem and a common (extensive) root system. Each clone tends to develop an internal clock and produces catkins, leaves, etc., according to the system's schedule. You may have noticed that fall color change varies from clone to clone. … Could it be a "lone ranger" growing on its own schedule?"
Nature is so fascinating and nature is, indeed, curious.
Kathy Roylance
Beulah
