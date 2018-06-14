Negative propaganda against Victor Mitchell a disgusting turnoff (letter)
June 14, 2018
Dear editor: The four Republican candidates for Colorado governor are all decent people. I have met all of them more than once. They are, alphabetically, Greg Lopez, Victor Mitchell, Doug Robinson and Walker Stapleton. Any one of them would make a great governor of Colorado.
I will not tell Republicans and unaffiliated voters which one of them to vote for in the Tuesday, June 26, primary, because Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't told me how to vote yet.
However, the three hit pieces that I received at the Avon Post Office this month by the so-called "Real Colorado Conservatives," Andrea Fields, registered agent, which trashed Republican candidate Victor Mitchell, are disgusting.
Clearly, someone is worried about Mitchell possibly winning the Republican primary. When this type of garbage becomes part of our election season, it only makes me consider Mitchell's candidacy even more.
Sincerely,
Michael Cacioppo
Recommended Stories For You
Avon
Trending In: Opinion
- Our View: Please, don’t be stupid with sparks or fire in our dry valley (editorial)
- Lopez: Lessons learned as Eagle County Schools interim superintendent leaves valley (column)
- Carnes: If you’re reading this after the Singapore nuclear summit, we’re all in trouble by now (column)
- Where will Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy graduates go next? (letter)
- Mark Williams best choice for Congress in the Second District (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Avon fire doused in minutes Monday; woman charged in Monday’s East Vail campground fire
- Taft Conlin skier death lawsuit against Vail Resorts hits court, will continue for up to three weeks
- Vail Resorts CEO announces donation of $31 million to his family’s foundation
- Testimony begins in Taft Conlin wrongful death case; skiers, ski patroller take the stand on Day 2