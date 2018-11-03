New thinking for Avon: Vote Chico Thuon, Adrienne Perer, Russell Andrade and Tom Ruemmler (letter)

I commend the Vail Daily Editorial Board on their progressive view with recommending voting for the replacement of the Avon Town Council with fresh, new thinking. As a long-term Avon resident, I am often dismayed at the reckless spending by the town council on pointless capital expenditure projects.

Have you tried driving down Beaver Creek Boulevard recently and seen the ridiculous "road diet" project? Have you gone to a real estate closing to be surprised by the egregious 2 percent Real Estate Transfer Tax? On the face of it, 2 percent does not sound like much, but for a modest $300,000 condo, that's a loss of $6,000 split between buyer and seller; on a $1 million property, that's a hefty $20,000.

The new thinkers for Town Council are listed at Vote the Ticket on http://www.avonticket.org. They are campaigning on real issues: affordable housing solutions, reduced taxes, voter-approved spending, integrity, transparency and, in my opinion, sanity.

For too long, the politics of the town of Avon seemed like a revolving door of a corrupt cabal of self-interested, block-voting, business-as-usual Boss Hogg-type councilors who possess a strange and delusional sense of entitlement. Whatever happened to the old-fashioned notion of public service and working in the interests of local residents?

So vote the ticket: Chico Thuon, Adrienne Perer, Russell Andrade and Tom Ruemmler.

Sean Phillips

Recommended Stories For You

Avon