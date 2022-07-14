Newmann: A speck in time

Somehow or other, we just keep rolling along on the planet Earth, often in the midst of all sorts of chaos.

But maybe that’s just the human condition. Wars, recessions, climate issues, political shenanigans … and you could probably add a host of other stuff that’s near and dear to you. Or maybe just alarming.

So, in the midst of some of this turmoil comes a rather wonderful event that puts much of the above into a very different perspective: the recent images from the James Webb Space Telescope .

The Webb Telescope, which is the successor of the Hubble Telescope, is able to glean images of galaxies from over 13 billion years ago. Pretty incredible stuff given that many scientists put the date of the Big Bang Theory, when the universe was created by a massive explosion, at about 13.8 billion years ago. Talk about looking back in time. And in gaining a different perspective about where we are. And, maybe, who we are.

The pictures are stunning and include photos of the cluster SMACS 0723, which has thousands of galaxies. Some of the infrared pictures of the cluster show faint light from the most remote galaxies that date back to 13.1 billion years ago. Looking back that far is … well, beyond most of our capability to even process.

The Webb, built at a cost of $10 billion, is the most powerful telescope ever configured. The project, which started in 1996 — and with numerous delays and cost overruns — was finally launched on Dec. 25, 2021, from French Guiana. Because it’s an infrared telescope, it’s able to use infrared radiation to detect celestial bodies that are either too faint or too cool to be detected by visible light. The infrared power also allows the Webb to look further back in time than any previous telescope.

According to Heidi Hammel, an interdisciplinary scientist who has worked on the Webb, the telescope “is designed to be an incredibly powerful tool that will see out to the edge of the cosmos, the most distant galaxies, maybe even the first stars that formed. But because it is so powerful, it has capabilities that we can apply everywhere in the cosmos, even in our local neighborhood, the solar system.“

The vividly colorful specks throughout the spectacular pictures relayed by the Webb are galaxies, with untold trillions of planets within those galaxies. Again, pretty hard to even begin to comprehend. Within the vast depth of the pictures, space is literally bending before our eyes.

And these are just the first photos. The discoveries are only beginning.

As the Webb continues to delve back in time, more unknowns will become known. And even more questions will be raised.

Meanwhile, events on our own planet continue to roll along.

One has to wonder if we’ll address some of the issues that can keep us moving forward. Or, perhaps alternatively, if we even have the desire to delve into them.

Seems like, in many respects, we have a tendency to just stumble over our own brilliance.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .