Newmann: And so it goes

“I read the news today, oh boy … “ — The Beatles on ”A Day in the Life”

Well, maybe reading (or listening) to the daily news is enough to make you say, “Oh, boy!” Or even “Oh” something else.

The Ukraine situation is currently topping the charts. Vladimir Putin, the genial Russian autocrat, graciously held off any major advance into the country with his “peacekeeping” mission until after the Olympics. The ancient Greek tradition of Olympic Truce (Ekecheiria) is supposed to run from the seventh day prior to the start of the Games to the seventh day following the closing ceremonies. And then, apparently, all hell can break loose. Ever the modern man, Putin waited until three days after the closing ceremonies — and then let all hell break loose. Oh, boy.

Meanwhile, a former occupant of the White House opined that Putin’s aggressive move into the independent state was “genius.” “I went in yesterday,” he said several days ago , “and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius.’” He went on to say, “So Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper … We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen … Here’s a guy who’s very savvy.” Oh, boy.

The former president backtracked later and said, “This never would have happened … had I been in office, not even thinkable.” Hmmm …

The Ukraine fiasco has pushed the pandemic into a background spot … at least for the moment. Many COVID restrictions are being lifted as cases continue to decline. Some good news, for sure, especially since many folks are tired of fighting the virus.

But it’s still out there. And perhaps we should still keep our guards up a bit longer. However, a convoy of truckers is driving cross-country from California to Washington, D.C. to protest government health rules regarding the virus. “We believe tens of thousands will join in,” said one of the truckers. Then they left California with 40 trucks. Tens of thousands? Oh, boy.

Another event which should make the news very soon is the nomination of a new Supreme Court justice. Of course, nomination to this august body should be purely on judicial merit. Judges, in an ideal world, should never have any political agendas and should give impartial hearing to all issues before them.

The only problem is that politics are in constant play during both the nomination and the confirmation processes. And the political side with a Senate majority seems, for some reason, to win the confirmation vote. So much for impartiality — and maybe even good judgment — in choosing the folks who interpret the Constitution. Stay tuned for the next round in this saga. Oh, boy.

There are a myriad of other weird things going on that you could say, “oh, boy” about, especially the content of the “breaking news” flashes that radiate before us on a constant basis.

But, on the flip side, there are also a ton of good intentions that take place in everyday life and are hidden away from the headlines and datelines. They are not Pollyanna or saccharine moments. They are just normal interactions between folks who live or work or cooperate with one another on a daily basis.

And those interactions, each in their own way, contain the upbeat “Oh, boy!” messages.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .