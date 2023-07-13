Newmann: And the beat goes on

“The fact of being reported multiplies the apparent extent of any deplorable development by five- to tenfold.” — Barbara Tuchman, citing Tuchman’s Law in the preface to her 1978 narrative history, “A Distant Mirror.”

One of the major attributes of the current era of instant information is … instant information. One of the major drawbacks of the current era of instant information is … instant misinformation. Trying to sort out which is which … well, it takes a bit of digging (at the very least).

Back in the really old days, information was basically by word of mouth (with some bits of parchment and a few tablets thrown in). Then came the good old days, when Johannes Gutenberg launched his printing press — and lots more info was disseminated to the huddled masses. And, finally, the almost-modern days showed up with newspapers, followed by radio … and then television. Talk about spoiled for choice in that era.

You could peruse your local paper, listen to your favorite radio station news (usually a five- or ten-minute blend of local, national and world events) and watch your favorite television news channel (maybe a half hour of national and world news followed by another half hour of local news, weather and sports). Back in those almost-modern days, you generally had only a couple of papers to choose from as well as a handful of radio stations and only about three or four television channels (which did not seem to be vying ideologically against one another).

And now … well, now we’re in the cyber era. And we get a continuous flow of what may or may not be legitimate information. Folks can get their own slant on what’s going on via all sorts of different media: social, video, digital communities, messaging, television, publications, internet, graphics, apps and good old radio. Feel free to add any media that’s been left off the list.

So we’ve got more and more information bombarding us. And less and less time to actually sort it out — to process it — before it’s on to the next big thing. And then the next.

Can you remember much (or any) of yesterday’s media events? Or even what was important? And why? The flow of stuff just keeps on coming … and coming.

What Tuchman didn’t count on when she postulated her tongue-in-cheek law of multiples was the coming of the “instant” era. Now reports quickly emerge, evoke interest as they flare up, and then, just as quickly, dissipate.

There’s currently so much being reported (both deplorable and not so deplorable) by so many sources that if, as Tuchman mentions, the apparent extent of each of these reported developments is multiplied by five- to ten-fold … well, we’d be totally boggled. And hard-pressed to understand what’s true, false, conjecture or just indeterminate.

But we don’t even need the multiples to be boggled.

The continual flow does that on its own.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .

.