Newmann: Color bind

“Man never creates, he only recombines the lines and colors of his own existence.” — Mark Twain.

Here we are, trotting toward Thanksgiving, with the bulk of Election Tuesday in the rearview. Quite a welcome relief to turn on the tube and not see a cast of colorful characters on one side dissing the grey images of their opponents. And especially terrific to have a relatively uncluttered inbox.

The red wave never materialized and some of its staunch stalwarts must be a bit blue about the results. But the idea of red to denote a rather conservative political organization is rather … well, it’s a bit incongruous. Maybe take a spin back to the late ‘40s and early ‘50s to realize how incongruous.

The Cold War began in that post-war era and the threat of Soviet Russia — and of the spread of Communism — loomed large. In the aftermath of the war, the Soviets (also called Reds, a supposed link to the color of their national flag) began “annexing” a sizeable portion of Eastern Europe and installing pro-Soviet leaders. In the initial wake of the Soviet aggression, the U.S. could still rely on the fact that, militarily, it still had a one-up, “The Bomb.” Until, in 1949, the Soviets detonated their own successful bomb in Kazakhstan . With that explosion, the nuclear arms race between the two powers kicked into gear.

As the Soviet Union became more of a global force, tensions — and fear — in the U.S. escalated. The “Red Scare” was on. Folks built bomb shelters in their basements and in converted swimming pools, schools had drills for hiding under desks in case of a nuclear attack, and paranoia about “Reds” infiltrating government, business, education and even the army reached a crescendo. The loyalty of many innocent folks was openly questioned, a practice known as “Red baiting,” by government committees.

“Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Communist Party?” became a buzz phrase of the committee members. Those refusing to answer the question on principle or with regard to their own rights … well, good luck.

In the midst of all the hysteria, a rather ominous phrase entered the mix: “Better dead than Red.” Pretty chilling stuff. “Red” shifted from just a being a color to becoming a feared ideology.

Tensions remained taut until 1967, when the Cold War tensions finally eased (only for those tensions to reignite again at various times). The term “Red” gradually lost its political stigma and, for the most part, went back to being a harmless color. Times change. And so do perspectives.

But then, in 1976, came the color coding of U.S. political maps, a device employed by the television networks to differentiate the parties during election cycles.

The first electoral maps were televised in red and blue — but each individual network arbitrarily designated one party red and the other blue. So one network might show the Democrats as red while on another they could be blue. The general election in 2000 marked the first time that the current color coding of each party became the norm for all the networks. And red, once the bête noire in the Cold War, became the color of the more conservative party.

Politics makes strange bedfellows — and, on occasion, makes for strange color choices.

But, as Twain mentioned, we tend to “recombine the lines and colors of our own existence.”

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .