Newmann: Dispatches from the deep south

We’re a bit of a landmass (well, maybe just a bit of land) here in New Zealand and we’re stuck way down in the Southern Hemisphere between the South Pacific and the Tasman Sea. The locale is ideal for all sorts of variable weather — and isolation (even though some folks think we can just swim over to Australia, we’re still 2,500 miles away. A rather long swim, at best).

The country is divided into two islands aptly named North and South. And, as per the above, the islands are set apart by a lovely body of water called the Cook Strait, which is 14 miles across and also known as one of the world’s roughest stretches of water. Ferries shuttle people and vehicles across the strait and almost anyone who has taken the trip a few times has a horror story or two.

The north island ranges from volcanic to subtropical, while its southern counterpart is mountainous and ranges so far south that it’s a jumping-off point for flights to the Antarctic bases of several countries.

The islands, between them, have a tad over 5 million residents (Colorado alone has 5.8 million folks) and, while it would be terrific to say that everyone lives in harmony … well, that would be a total disregard of human nature. And a wonderful fantasy.

But, overall, folks seem to coexist rather peacefully (the country has become much more ethnically diverse over the past 20 or so years) — and generally don’t tend to shoot each other with any frequency (there are actually rather strict gun laws so even applying for a weapon is a task in itself).

The country is currently poised for a general election, which takes place on Oct. 14. There are a total of 17 political parties vying for parliament. Several are mainstream and a few are … a bit different. There’s the Aotearoa Legalize Cannabis Party, the Freedoms New Zealand group, the NewZeal outfit, and the Leighton Baker Party (featuring, you guessed it, Leighton Baker and two of his cohorts). We’ve got candidates from seven of those parties running in our electorate, including an office seeker with one of the more picturesque names, Anntwinette Grumball of the Cannabis faction.

Inflation has been running rather rampant over the past few years and a trip to the grocery store is a financial adventure. Or maybe just a study in trying to stay solvent. A carton of eggs can run anywhere from $7-12 and buying meat can come at the expense of a mortgage payment. One of the major culprits in this cycle is the price of fuel, which is continually on the rise. The current price per gallon is about $12. Oddly, one does not see too many big trucks or massive SUVs on the road. Most of the vehicles are compacts (ours is about the size of a donut hole). Seems to be more prudent to have a minnow and be as fuel-efficient as possible.

Speaking of driving, a major bugaboo for many non-locals is driving on the wrong side of the road. Staying on the left side of the line, if you’re not used to it, can take a bit of concentration. But even more concerning is crossing the road as a pedestrian. If you’re not within the stripes of a pedestrian crossing, you’re fair game. And, even more worrisome, it’s remarkably easy to look the wrong way when you step onto the road. Drive on the left, and look right when crossing.

The country is waking up early on some mornings to watch the All Blacks, the legendary New Zealand rugby team, as they make a run at the Rugby World Cup, which is currently underway in France. The ABs lost to the French in the first game of their group match but came back to soundly blitz Italy, 96-17. Next on schedule: Uruguay. Should be another drubbing. Then comes the business end of the tourney, with elimination games against the top teams in the other brackets.

It’s a tough call to say that the nation actually rises and falls on the fortunes of the All Blacks. But, if they keep on winning, it’ll certainly give the country a bit more to smile about.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .