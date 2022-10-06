Newmann: Ebb and flow

“OK.” Then a breath. “Here we go.”

The phrase was always calm and understated. He’d use it to end meetings, often prior to going into what we all knew might be a bit of a fray. Or just before dropping into a steep run. It would show up as a message to his basketball team before the kids went onto the court. And, later, as he went into the chemo sessions.

“OK. Here we go.”

He had an innate patience, a calm, which appeared to fool some folks. They sometimes mistook it as a sign of weakness. As he sat and listened, always very calmly and thoughtfully, he in fact had sized them up, examined their strengths and weaknesses. He never exploited them. Just sized them up and stored away the info. Another study in human nature. Sometimes he’d just shake his head slightly. And have the faintest of faint wry smiles.

He welcomed almost any sort of discussion and, while having definite opinions on many subjects, never made anyone feel the worse for wear if their viewpoints were not in his wheelhouse. He’d listen and, if you knew him well, you’d know exactly what he was thinking. But the thoughts generally stayed … thoughts. There was never a need to embarrass anyone, to make them feel like chumps. He’d just listen. And take it all in.

He could turn his hand at almost anything — and make it work. A tall, lanky guy, he had terrific athletic abilities. One of those people who could do almost any sport — and do it well. Impressing other folks had no merit. Why bother? The real deal was within yourself. He visualized what he was going to do. And then he did it. And he kept doing it, always striving to become better. And better. Quietly.

We were at the hospital with his sister when he had the routine surgery, which was supposed to be short and sweet. And became long and drawn out. The surgeon came out with a rather grim look on his face. He talked with the sister and she asked us to come over. The routine surgery was now not routine. And was the beginning of a series of sessions that went on. And on.

He quietly persevered. It was just his nature. Keep on rolling.

“OK. Here we go.”

And then, somehow, he beat it. The stuff was no longer in his system.

For 10 years, he kept on keeping on.

And then it came back. Suddenly. With a vengeance.

We were driving when the call came. We recognized the number immediately. It was his. But something didn’t feel right. It wasn’t.

The end of the line is, well, it’s the end of the line. We all have theories about where we go, what happens — or doesn’t. These ideas can be debated ad infinitum. And have been.

But, somewhere, there’s a tall, lanky guy sizing up the whole situation and, with the wryest of wry smiles, saying, “OK. Here we go.”

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .