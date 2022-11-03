Newmann: In a pickle

“Have It Your Way.” — old Burger King jingle

“You Rule.” — new Burger King jingle

The Burger King folks certainly have your preferences on their minds when it comes to making a pitch for your business. You can seemingly have it all your way … because you rule. “Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce; special orders don’t upset us,” goes a portion of the song. You’re in charge of your food destiny at the BK order window since the overriding theme is “anyway you think is proper, have it your way.”

Having it your way is great when it comes to ordering burgers — and most of us would probably enjoy having it our way in many other aspects. But sometimes reality intersects with wishful thinking.

Or … maybe not.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Say, for instance, that you don’t agree with a particular type of result like, perhaps, an election. You could possibly think, “Not what I wanted, but, oh, well, that’s the legitimate electoral process.” Or you might become so overwrought by the result that you rely on a little jingle — or some other loud source — that tells you that you actually can “have it your way.” With that in mind, it’s easy to convince yourself that any results you disagree with are bogus — and that you don’t have to accept them. What could be easier than being secure in the knowledge that “if it ain’t my way, it ain’t.”

And why listen to any facts that don’t mesh with your own opinions? Remember, you rule! So if you encounter someone who has the temerity to mention something like, “The world is round” … well, no reason to accept such nonsense. You know perfectly well that it’s flat. And that’s that. No point in discussing the phony globe any further. Discussions are good only if they revolve around your way.

As a matter of fact, the more “enlightened” educators could start teaching kids your way. What a great idea! Then every child could have his or her own view of … whatever you think that view should be. Why have the messiness of critical thought when you can create your own neat norm for educating the kids. And do it your way.

What a world we’d have (flat, of course) if everyone had it their way!

If only life could be as neat and tidy as a hamburger slogan.

Guess we can all have it our way on burger toppings (at least from some vendors) — but it may be a stretch to have it our own way in more consequential matters. Seems like we’re all in this little realm of ours together (like it or not) and a bit of cooperation — and maybe a little tolerance — may be requisite for the survival of that realm.

Lots of shouting and gnashing of teeth and getting worked up about not having one’s own way … well, that tends to get pretty old pretty fast. Might just be time for all of that to stop. Or at least quiet down.

Because, in the words of another famous jingle, we deserve a break today (and in the days to come) from all the noise.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .