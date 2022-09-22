Newmann: In the ozone

In a rather novel twist on executive privilege, the former occupant of the White House announced a couple of days ago that he had decided to declassify the classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago home by just … declassifying them. All by himself. Aided by the power of thought.

“Different people say different things but as I understand it, if you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it’s declassified, even by thinking about it,” he told Sean Hannity of Fox News. “In other words, when I left the White House, they were declassified.”

Where that assumption came from is … well, it’s certainly an interesting question. Doesn’t seem like there’s really any precedent for transforming the security level of documents by just thinking about them. Especially when it comes to matters of major importance (like, maybe, classified documents).

But imagine if we all had the capability of such super mental powers. Outstanding tax bill? No worries. Just use your power of thought and it’s no longer a problem. Difficulty getting a building permit? Apply a bit of telepathy to transform the outcome … and then start building. Using thought waves could set you free from any previous constraints, and provide endless possibilities to do whatever you want to do. Guess it’s worth contemplating. At least for a few seconds.

But then we return to the real world where, in the same interview and with a bit of logic worthy of a Dr. Seuss character, the former leader of the free world stated that “because you’re sending (the documents) to Mar-a-Lago or wherever you’re sending it … there doesn’t have to be a process. There can be a process, but there doesn’t have to be. You’re the president — you make that decision.” The Cat in the Hat couldn’t have summed it up more eloquently. Or in a more flawed manner.

Somewhere in this uniquely individual assumption of presidential authority, there seems to be a missing link. And that link is between the president and the people of the nation. Very simply, the president is accountable to the people. He (or she) is not the legal, ethical or moral superior of the other folks in this country. The president is governed by the same laws that apply to the rest of us.

Investigating an alleged breach of the law is commonplace in the real world — and rank, status, or privilege should have no bearing on the ultimate outcome. Only the facts should matter. Facts, unlike mind games, are genuine. And any attempt to hide, alter or obfuscate those facts doesn’t seem like a very good look. No matter who you are.

As far as using telepathic transference to justify one’s actions … well, guess we’ll just have to see how that one plays out. Might have to call on the spirits for answers.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .