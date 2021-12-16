Newmann: It ain’t all bad

“Good news is rare these days, and every glittering ounce of it should be cherished and hoarded and worshipped and fondled like a priceless diamond.” — Hunter Thompson

Well, given current circumstances, Thompson’s advice seems to be spot on.

Between the pandemic, climate change, political lunacy and polarization (both parties included), inflation, supply chain hiccups and a myriad of other issues we’re basking in a host of pretty weird stuff right now. And the weirdness just seems to keep coming.

At the same time, almost everyone probably has their own interpretation of the events that are happening and, possibly, why they are happening. And many of those interpretations are going to be at odds with how others’ view the same situations. So it can be pretty tough to achieve much overall unity on how to control or combat the stuff that’s confronting us.

However, despite all the weirdness and the impasses, there’s still some “good” news … and it’s not necessarily in short supply. Here’s a portion, as reported by several outlets:

The long-lost “New Chronicles of Rebecca,” a book originally checked out from the Carnegie Public Library in Boise in 1910, was recently returned . The fine for the book, after 110 years, would have been $803 — but the library waived late fees on all books a few years ago. Wonder who’s checking it out next?

. The fine for the book, after 110 years, would have been $803 — but the library waived late fees on all books a few years ago. Wonder who’s checking it out next? A new study by the University of Nottingham found that, in folks with arthritis, exercise intervention reduced pain, lowered the levels of inflammatory substances and also increased levels of cannabis-like substances produced by their own bodies (endocannabinoids). Pot shops … take notice; your business may be now impacted by daily exercise.

Maurine “Mighty Mo” Kornfeld earned six world records in the freestyle and backstroke swimming events this summer. “Mighty Mo,” who is 100 years old, is competing in the 100-104 year-old bracket. Note to Masters ski racers: no need to panic; she doesn’t ski.

in the freestyle and backstroke swimming events this summer. “Mighty Mo,” who is 100 years old, is competing in the 100-104 year-old bracket. Note to Masters ski racers: no need to panic; she doesn’t ski. A group of wild monkeys in northern Japan love to soak in the local hot springs. Scientists found that monkeys use the hot springs for warmth — and that the soak brings down the levels of stress hormones in their brains. Seems like soaking would be a handy tool to calm down humans, too. Maybe the different factions in Congress could go for a soak together — and come up with some actual agreement.

According to a study published in the journal “Nature Aging” this month, “an analysis of a large insurance-record database of more than seven million Americans has found that Viagra may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia by almost 70 percent.” Sildenafil, the drug known as Viagra, “has been shown to significantly improve cognition and memory in preclinical models.” Talk about double-duty … folks may be able to have more fun — and actually remember it.

And the best recent news of all: Eagle County Gives raised $2,051,214 in donations this month. What a wonderful tribute to the valley! And to all the folks here who really care — and are united in a common purpose.

As Thompson mentioned, good news may be in shorter supply than its counterpart. But it’s still there — and will continue to be.

Just sometimes have to dig a bit more to find it.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .