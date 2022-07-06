Newmann: Make a wish

Birthdays are usually great. They’re a celebration of our lives, the wonderful day that we were born. And they’re often accompanied by parties, presents, cake, ice cream … you name it. Just a festive time.

But for some folks, these special days may not be all that special. Some of the birthday boys and girls are not boys and girls anymore. They’ve passed the threshold of youth and are now squarely in the sights of middle age. And, for a few, in the throes of midlife crisis.

Some of the symptoms of a midlife crisis are loss of meaning or purpose, excessively thinking about the past, feeling bored and/or unfulfilled, anger, irritation, and impulse actions. Pretty debilitating stuff.

Doesn’t seem fair that birthdays should have that type of effect on folks.

The nation just celebrated its own birthday the other day, No. 246. Doesn’t make us all that old compared to much of the rest of the world. But 246 years is still a substantial amount of time. And one has to wonder if, given our current situation, the U.S. is in a bit of a midlife crisis. We certainly seem to be caught up in some of the above symptoms.

We appear to be at cross purposes in our purposes. Lots of disagreement — and even polarization — on who we are and what we are. Factions abound and, often, they’re split along both ideological and political lines. No conciliation. Or even reconciliation.

Thinking about the past … well, there are current interpretations (both social and judicial) of the past that some would deem to be out of kilter with the present. Maybe almost a regression in time. Hard to move forward when the momentum is pushing you back.

As far as feeling bored or unfulfilled, there’s a ton of ennui that seems to be gripping the nation. Lots of folks who are unsure of the future or, for that matter, of the present, are caught up in a void. That’s not to say that there’s no hope. But, for many, that hope seems a long way off.

Anger and irritation, while perhaps not the norm, are certainly at the forefront these days. And we seem to be reading or hearing about events sparked by these emotions on a daily basis. Often with pretty dire consequences.

And impulsive actions. They often seem to trump logic and rationale these days. Act first, think later. No shortage of that going on.

This is not to say that we’re going to hell in a handbasket and that all is lost. Midlife crisis often gets turned around as folks find their niche. And figure out that, while events continually change, they’re better equipped to handle those changes.

As with people, as with nations.

Maybe we just have to hang on, regain perspective … and start to take on board that, at 246 years old, we’ll need to move toward a more rational — and united — maturity.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .