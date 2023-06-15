Newmann: Phone tag

“Please listen carefully as our menu options have changed.” — an original start to almost every call to a corporation and/or business.

Once upon a time — probably back when Alexander Graham Bell first patented the telephone in 1876 — one had a chance to speak to a real live human being at the beginning of every phone call. Seemed kind of logical since you were actually calling another person.

Phones gradually became a major connector between people and people — and between people and businesses. If you called a business … well, a real person answered the phone and, usually unerringly, directed your call to the right department, where you spoke to another person. For some reason, this system generally seemed to work.

Until it didn’t.

The real problems started when rotary phone dials were replaced with touch-tone keypads. Then, instead of being able to talk with another person at the start of a call, you were presented with a disembodied voice that announced the menu. “Dial 1 for the store hours, 2 for the service department, 3 for cat clothing or 0 for the operator.” Well, that initial system was still pretty straightforward. And, if you were even slightly confused, you could just press “0” and still talk to someone who might be able to alleviate your confusion.

Support Local Journalism Donate



But then the menus became more complex. The option for “0” seemed to disappear. And sub-menus appeared. And sub-sub-menus.

Now, instead of simply giving options, the voice starts asking why you’re calling. “Are you a member or do you want to become a member? How’s your credit? What’s your favorite movie?” When you finally fight your way through the litany of questions, the voice asks which department you’d like. “Do you want billing, health care, bird food, used cars or the popcorn shop?”

Once you give your answer, the voice tries to confirm that answer: “I think you said bird food. Is that correct?” If you say no, it goes through the litany of departments again. But if you say yes, the voice really kicks into gear with its list of specialty departments. “Do you want regular seed, hummer fuel, bird gummies, tweety treats … ?” And on … and on.

Trying to speak with another human in these scenarios is next to impossible. You can sometimes interrupt the flow of the voice by sternly asking (or shouting) to speak with a representative. “I think you said, ‘Speak to a real person.’ Is that correct?” When you say yes, the voice will once again interrogate you on why you have the audacity to want to speak to another human.

The kicker on the whole process is that when — after what seem like interminable hours — you finally convince the voice that you need to speak to someone with an actual neck and head, it will glibly say, “Let me see if I can find someone to help you.”

And then, a few minutes later, the voice delivers this message: “I’m sorry, we are now closed. Please call back tomorrow morning between the hours of 8:30-8:32. Goodbye.”

There are no options for that part of the menu.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .