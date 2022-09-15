Newmann: Snippets from the realm

“The silly season.” — A period marked by frivolous, outlandish or illogical activity or behavior.

As November nears — and we start the usual lunacy of the runup to the midterm elections — we appear to be entering an off-the-charts phase of weirdness. The usual “why-you-should-vote-for-me” rhetoric has been going on ever since Homo sapiens and Neanderthals vied for superiority. Both sides in that contest were probably more articulate than many of the current folks in the political sphere. Sad commentary when evolution goes in reverse.

One of the more bizarre stories focuses on the Pennsylvania governor’s race, where the current incumbent is term-limited and a couple of newbies are fighting it out. One, Josh Shapiro, is the state’s current attorney general and the other, Doug Mastriano, is a state senator. As of now, the advantage probably rides with Mastriano since he has a genuine prophet in his camp, a seeress named Julie Green.

Green, who said that she continually communes with the Almighty, has spoken at Mastriano’s rallies and, among her many prophesies, she has said that the real Joe Biden is dead and that Barack Obama is controlling his body double. Who knew that Obama had such talent?

As to Mastriano, Green channeled her divine voice when she said at one of his rallies, “It is now time to move forward with the plans you have been given. Yes, Doug, I am here with you. I will not forsake you. The time has come for their great fall and for the great steal to be overturned.” In the face of those odds, seems like Shapiro might as well concede the race now.

In another interesting Pennsylvania race, the current lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in May, is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz, late of daytime television fame. The race is anything but a friendly doctor-patient relationship. Oz, a heart surgeon, gave us his version of Fetterman’s diet, saying, “If he had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about (his health) constantly.” Fetterman has so far not commented on Oz’s dietary habits. Meanwhile, the two sides seem to finally be moving toward agreement on the format for a debate that may actually take place before the election. Let’s hope there’s a doctor in the house for that one.

On a different political front — and with the upcoming elections in mind — Lindsey Graham has come up with a unique abortion plan: the 15-week method. Under his scheme, there would be a national abortion ban after a pregnancy reaches 15 weeks. When asked his opinion of Graham’s proposal, Mitch McConnell, the senate minority leader, said that “most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level.”

So much for rebukes, however subtle. Maybe not the best timing on Graham’s part, especially with such bitter divisions on the issue — and the midterms in the offing. But the senator has never shied away from changing lanes, especially if the new lane has an opportunistic traffic flow. Keep an eye on your rearview mirror as the story accelerates.

The cycle of politicking goes on … and on. And, when the elections are over, it will still keep going on.

It is the never-ending “silly season.”

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .