Newmann: Step right up

“There’s a sucker born every minute.” — quote attributed to P.T. Barnum

In reality, Barnum — a showman, circus owner, politician and philanthropist — never mentioned anything about gullible folks coming into the world every minute. Seems he didn’t feel compelled to disparage his patrons.

He noted that, “I don’t believe in duping the public, but I believe in first attracting and then pleasing them.” And he did. With a mix as diverse as giants, midgets, opera, and elephants, he kept his audiences enthralled.

Barnum, and most of the classic circuses, are long gone. But there’s another circus that’s been around for a very long time. And it’s not about to go away any time soon. No need to rush out to buy tickets. There’ll be plenty of time to get a ringside seat.

This “alternative” circus performs continually, but it only puts up its major tents every two years and has a grand performance every four. The performers range from benevolent to grifters; from caring to coarse; from brilliant to … well, not so brilliant. It’s a real cast of characters of all makes and models. A few, like Barnum, want to please the public. Others are in it to climb the circus ladder and, maybe, become the ringmaster.

The circus has competing acts under the big top and each act is vying for your approval. Over in one ring, you might glimpse a magician, alternately showing a promising object of delight and, presto, making it disappear. Where did it go? Is it gone for good?

In another ring … why it’s the lion tamer, a big brute of a man who makes the animals scurry to their respective places — even though, if they weren’t so terrified, they could feast on him. Bravo! What a performance!

There are tightrope walkers, delicately balancing on a thin wire and trying to be very careful not to move too far to one side or the other. Look out … one wrong step to the left or the right and, oops, your career is in free fall.

Over at one end of the tent is a giant canon and, at the other end, a net. A man climbs into the barrel of the canon and, boom, is shot to the other side of the big top, where he’s caught in the net. It’s a novel means of switching sides in a flash.

High above the crowd are the trapeze artists. They toss each other back and forth between their swings, performing routines that dazzle the onlookers. Lots of trust between these diverse folks. Just have to hope that trust continues. Or things could become a bit messy.

And then the star attractions show up … in a caravan of very small cars. The clowns have finally arrived. And they pile out of the cars in astonishing numbers. How could such a small car hold so many of these folks? They cavort about, big reds noses flashing, shoes tenfold too big, dressed in outlandish multicolored costumes and all the while honking their loud, high-pitched horns. All show. No substance. But who needs substance? They’re the crowd favorites and the audience always gives them the biggest applause of the evening.

The show is coming to your neighborhood in a few months, folks.

It’s definitely a circus. Just not of the Barnum variety.

