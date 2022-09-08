Newmann: Take another bite

“Some people say, ‘Give the customers what they want.’ But that’s not my approach. Our job is to figure out what they’re going to want before they do.” — Steve Jobs, co-founder and CEO of Apple

Well, we certainly have no lack of excitement going on these days. On one front, you can take your pick between purloined top-secret documents or student-loan debt forgiveness. Or you can just pick both.

We’ve also got the upcoming mid-term brouhahas (ha-ha being rather apt in some instances), a continuation of the squabbling over the previous election, a potential moon launch (if the leaks in the rocket ever get patched), the start of the NFL season, the finale of the tennis US Open … the list goes on and on.

And, speaking of excitement, Apple came to the party the other day when it launched its “Far Out” event to introduce some updated product lines. Happily, one could live stream the action direct from the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s Cupertino headquarters — and not miss a beat. Wow!

First out of the gate came the latest Apple watches. The new “regular” watch doesn’t look much different from the previous version. But, wait … there’s a really new version called the Ultra that’s bigger (much bigger), faster and stronger. Apple says you can take it to the depths of the ocean or the top of the Himalayas and has really hyped all the functions it’s capable of performing. Because it’s so heavy, you can also do bicep curls (but only with the arm the watch is on). And, with all the new functions, there’s also an extra added bonus … it can show you the time.

Then the new earbuds appeared. One of the great features is that, if you lose one — or both — they’ll make a noise so that you can easily locate them. And, once you’ve found them, and they’re actually in your ear, Apple says they have even better noise cancellation than the previous generation. So they’ll make more noise out of your ears and less noise in them. What a terrific trade-off.

Finally came the star of the show, the newest iPhone. The iPhone has definitely been the mainstay for Apple since it accounts for almost half of the company’s sales. It’s also been around, in its various iterations, since 2007 and the company has sold about 2.2-billion phones since that long-ago inception.

The current models have all sorts of bells and whistles — and as the price increases so do the features. If you purchase the largest model with a 6.7-inch display, you’re probably going to need extra big pockets, a backpack —or a Sherpa — just to carry it around. If you and your Sherpa get lost in an out-of-network Iowa cornfield, all the new phones have the capability to connect to satellites and then send messages for help to rescue you from the stalks.

On a less dire note, there are a whole bunch of camera lenses to take that once-in-a-lifetime action shot (assuming you can get the phone out of your pocket in time). And … you can also make or receive calls, texts and emails. Talk about great technology.

To paraphrase Jobs, “We’ll tell you what you need. Even if it’s the same thing you already have.”

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .