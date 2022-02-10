Newmann: The gamers

For some reason, once every four years, luge becomes a rather huge spectator sport.

And so do many other sports that all tend to slip out of mind after the Olympics. Skeleton, curling, biathlon … these are not events that most people watch — or even know about. Except in an Olympic year. And then it’s “game on.”

Many of the sports are high risk, the aforementioned luge and skeleton being two. Who goes speeding down an icy track feet first (or head first) at 80 miles per hour?

Some sports are a bit more passive. The biggest risk in curling is slipping on the ice — or being hit by an errant stone.

But, overall, the skill levels of the athletes in any of the sports can be astounding. Eileen Gu, the young American-born freestyle skier who represents China, pulled off a double-cork 1620 (spinning 4-1/2 times and rotating twice while 20-feet off the ground) to win the women’s Freeski Big Air on her final jump. Never mind that she had never landed that jump previously.

Then there’s Nathan Chen, the American figure skater who popped off perfect (and perfectly difficult) quadruple jumps — some even “wrong” footed — with an ease that almost looked like indifference en route to picking up the gold.

Several of the athletes are proving that age is not a major factor. Johann Cleary, the French downhill skier, picked up a silver medal in the men’s event (and missed the gold by one-tenth of a second). The fact that he’s 41, the oldest competitor ever to podium in downhill (or any Olympic alpine skiing event) seems irrelevant. So does the fact that he’s never medaled previously. “I take extra time to do everything,” he said.

One competitor who does not need extra time is Dutch speed skater Ireen Wust. Wust, 35, won her 1500-meter event and became first person to take individual gold medals in five different Olympics. Wust announced her retirement after her victory. What more does she have to prove?

For those seeking a redemptive theme, no need to go further than Lindsey Jacobellis finally winning gold in the women’s snowboardcross. Jacobellis, a leader in the sport, had been on her way to a clear-cut victory in the 2006 Winter Games in Italy when she attempted a celebration grab on the second-to-last jump — and fell. Now, 16 years later, she’s finally got the gold.

Watching the current Winter Games taking place in venues that receive little or no natural snow is a bit unsettling. The ribbons of man-made snow on the ski race courses are in sharp contrast to the vegetation and bare rocks on the sides. Ditto the snow-covered ramp of the Big Air contests set against a backdrop of Beijing’s industrial area. Both settings somehow don’t seem right.

As the Games proceed, spare a thought for Mikaela Shiffrin. Shiffrin, heavily favored to be successful in several alpine ski disciplines, had her first couple of races derailed just out of the start gate. There’s been much speculation on what’s caused her to, literally, go off course. The critics and the pundits always seem to weigh in when something that’s supposed to happen doesn’t.

What they forget is that many athletes, at some points in their careers, can go through inexplicable slumps. Perhaps they should just give Shiffrin the time and space she needs to get back on track.

And then watch her rebound.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .