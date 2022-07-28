Newmann: The life of the party

“I am not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat.” —Will Rogers

Seems like Rogers could be talking about almost any political party around here these days. Trying to figure out who belongs to what is getting to be increasingly difficult.

Of course, the two major political groups in the U.S. are the Donkeys and the Elephants. Several “splinter” parties have popped up from time to time over the past few hundred years. Among the more notable groups are the Bull Moose (or Progressive) Party, which Teddy Roosevelt started in 1912 after losing the Republican presidential nomination, and the American Independent Party (no animals mascots in this one), formed in 1967, and featuring George Wallace, the segregationist governor of Alabama, as its presidential nominee.

Well, that was back when, despite the emergence of minor rivals, the two traditional parties managed to keep a pretty firm hold on the action.

But now … well, now you can’t really tell a player without a program. Sure, we still have the two parties — or at least we think we do.

There are still a few “traditional” Republicans and Democrats left. But they’re under siege. And they’re being supplanted by RINOs, DINOs, conservatives, liberals, ultra-conservatives, ultra-liberals, progressives, regressives, and a partridge in a pear tree. Not to mention liberal conservatives, conservative liberals, regressive progressives and progressive regressives.

And, just when you think you’ve almost got a handle on who’s who and what’s what in this sea (or maybe swamp) of political acronyms and terminology, … a bunch of the folks who are in office manage to get voted out by their constituents (or, for the more sane incumbents, just leave of their own volition and move to Belize — or Elba).

The new kids on the block show up in the Congressional halls, full of campaign rhetoric and a general determination to prove who they are — or, at least, who they think they are. And then we have to once again be subjected to who’s more liberal or more conservative or more liberally conservative or more conservatively liberal.

While the whole show is supposedly party versus party, the sideshow is pretty much about parties within parties. And power struggles within parties that are within parties. The basic problem with all this inbreeding is that … not a whole lot of really important (or necessary) stuff gets done. In the process, competent folks are banished to the wilderness while others, who appear more inept, just keep rolling along. Overall, there’s a heck of a lot of emphasis on internal ideologies while the more important practicalities are either in limbo — or often not addressed at all.

Perhaps one of the ironies of creating a tag that attempts to neatly wrap up ones’ political and social beliefs is that most of us cannot really be defined by just one categorical label. Our species is generally a bit too complex for most of us to just have one philosophical norm that encompasses every possible situation. So it’s hard to imagine that even the most hardcore ideologues stay in one lane all the time.

Sometimes you just have to be flexible enough — and willing — to occasionally move from one side of the dotted line to the other.