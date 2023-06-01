Newmann: The money-go-round

Spring is a wonderful time of year. All sorts of good things begin to reappear — flowers, greenery, baby birds, baseball. And you can definitely tack on a multitude of other seasonal wonders.

But there’s one confounding wonder in the midst of the many attributes that the season brings. And that particular wonder is: Why are we subjected to the start of the presidential political campaigns during this idyllic time?

At last report, the next presidential election will not be held until Nov. 5, 2024. That’s, roughly, a year and a half from now. In a slightly different context, it’s virtually two model years for auto manufacturers. It’s also about three semesters (plus two summer vacations) for college students. And current infants will be walking steadily, and possibly speaking more eloquently than some of the folks running for office, by then.

In most countries, active political campaigns run for a matter of weeks — and not months (or years). So perhaps a valid question is why does this campaign noise start now? How much original material can these folks come up with in the next 18 or so months that won’t consistently be hashed, rehashed, scrutinized, investigated, litigated, analyzed, reanalyzed — and, after all the hoopla, actually be relevant?

Then there’s all the cash component! Billions of dollars will pour into the various campaign coffers. In the 2020 presidential election alone, the two major candidates raised, between them, over $3.6 billion. And that’s not counting all the money raised by the other folks who dropped out of the contest — and the campaign funds amassed by the candidates in the lesser races, including everyone from potential senators to want-to-be dog catchers.

Speaking of election money … unlike the current battles over the debt ceiling, there’s no ceiling on the amount of contributions that can be made to Super PACs (super political action committees). These entities, which are virtual “shadow political parties” for candidates, can receive unlimited donations from corporations, unions and individuals to advocate for their chosen contestants and/or oppose competitors. While these super organizations are not technically allowed to directly fund or coordinate their activities with candidates or campaigns, they can artfully skirt the spending limits that are otherwise imposed on all direct contributions to candidates and to political parties.

Makes you wonder, though. Maybe the best way to actually shore up the national debt — and, in the process, eliminate any further debt-ceiling debacles — would be to just run a national-debt campaign and solicit donations via Super PACs. Might raise enough money to solve the whole deficit problem in one go. And even create a surplus.

Meanwhile, we can look forward to a host of candidates extolling their own virtues — and hammering the supposed vices of their competitors. It’ll be a bit like separate sets of carnivals crisscrossing the nation on a continual basis, complete with carny barkers, merry-go-rounds, rollercoasters and, above all, houses of mirrors. Step right up!

So for the next year-and-a-half, we’ll have the chance to be enthralled by each and every utterance — not to mention facial expression, demeanor and even height — of each and every candidate.

Or, at least for now, we can just keep checking out the flowers, the greenery, the birds … and baseball. Might be a better option.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .