Newmann: The next big thing

Now that the dust has settled and the election results are at hand, we can move on to the next big thing … whatever that happens to be.

The news — and the concomitant flurry of opinion as to how and why it happened — comes and goes. The irony is that most folks probably would not be able to remember the seemingly important news of a couple of days ago. Or maybe even yesterday. But they’d have recall of events in their personal lives, whether yesterday — or 10 years ago.

Most big things have less to do with the headlines — and more to do with the everyday stuff in our lives. We’ve all got stuff. And much of it, when it’s occurring, is the next big thing.

But seems like we often don’t realize that our daily lives and the occurrences within them — and not outside events — really are the big deals.

The external big stuff — much of which is presented to us in a constant stream of information (or misinformation) — can be pretty overwhelming. Climate change, COVID-19, social and political unrest … add whatever you want to this fun list. It just keeps coming.

We also get hammered with ads, which generally promise all sorts of major stuff. Your life may not be complete — or even worth living — without using this product. Bigger, better. Until it becomes bigger and better in the next iteration.

It’s all about the next big thing. The old stuff is passé. The constant barrage could lead you to believe that the big-story events are dwarfing your own world and the ads might leave you feeling you’re behind the curve without the most advanced products.

But the ultimate next-big-things are usually right there in front of us — and our own lives are filled with them on a daily basis.

For many folks, it’s just getting through the day. For others, it might be getting the kids to school on time. Or, for some, getting the right haircut. Guess it’s all a matter of perspective. But each of these activities, and many countless others, are pretty major when they’re being performed. And then it’s on to the next event.

The problem is … sometimes we don’t realize that we’re onto the next one. Or even that we’ve just finished the last one.

The major aspects in our lives are not usually exciting or sensational or glamorous. They’re our everyday activities. And our ability to perform them on a continual basis with a modicum of efficiency.

In essence, we are — each one of us — the real bearers of the next big thing.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnmmf@xtra.co.nz .