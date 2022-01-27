Newmann: The play callers

Getting a respite from all the weird stuff currently going on both domestically and abroad is always a welcome relief. And, if you’re a football fan, last Sunday probably provided a chance to drift into NFL reverie (especially if your team won).

This Sunday is the penultimate weekend of the playoffs and features two of the league’s oldest franchises, the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, in the NFC title game.

The Rams are led by Matthew Stafford, an outstanding quarterback who toiled in relative obscurity for 12 years with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Rams prior to this season.

The 49ers’ QB, Jimmy Garoppolo, was a backup to Tom Brady on the New England Patriots for several years. Traded to the 49ers near the end of 2017, he’s been a mainstay for the team — when he’s not been plagued by injuries.

The AFC matchup has the Cincinnati Bengals and outstanding second-year quarterback Joe Burrow going against the esteemed Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of the four signal callers left in the playoffs, Mahomes is undoubtedly the most recognized by fans (and even nonfans). Outside of his fame on the field, he’s also a regular on State Farm Insurance commercials and, with his rumored penchant for putting ketchup on a variety of foods, also has television endorsements for Hunts. But Mahomes is hardly alone when it comes to quarterback endorsements.

Aaron Rodgers, he of the Green Bay Packers and “Jeopardy” fame, is also a major player in State Farm commercials. Unfortunately, “The Rodgers Rate” did not have enough clout to keep him from getting knocked out of the playoffs last week by Garoppolo (who doesn’t seem to have any major commercials … yet).

The aforementioned Tom Brady, the all-world 44-year-old quarterback of Patriots fame who, for the last two seasons has played in Tampa, has attached himself to Subway ads. His appearances in the commercials are brief (and ironic), perhaps due to the fact that the health-conscious Brady does not eat bread. But maybe Stafford, whose Rams knocked the Brady Bunch out of the playoffs, could take over the Subway mantle — especially if he’s a bread eater.

The quarterback endorsement parade does not end with current players. Some notable former players are paying a portion of their retirement bills shilling for various companies.

Peyton Manning, the personable former star QB with Indianapolis and Denver, joins Rodgers and Mahomes on the insurance front with commercials for Nationwide (which, like a good neighbor, is “on your side”). Seems like multimillionaire quarterbacks have good advice on insurance matters.

When it comes to gambling ads, several well-known names are proffering advice on which site to choose. Manning, together with his brother Eli (formerly the signal caller for the New York Giants) and their father Archie (an incredibly talented quarterback with the woeful New Orleans Saints of the ‘70s), show up very enthusiastically in commercials for Caesars’ online sportsbook. Another former Saints QB, the recently-retired Drew Brees, points out the virtues of yet another sportsbook, PointsBet. The irony is … if any of these former players so much as uttered a word about betting on games during their careers, their playing days would have immediately been cut short.

A final word on the ad front comes from the renowned tight end Rob Gronkowski, who also happens to be the favorite target of Brady. Gronk, who has never served in the military, is continually trying to get insurance through USAA, which is only available to “veterans and their families.” When told that military qualifications make USAA “special,” Gronk retorts, “But I’m special.”

Could well be that “special” applies to all the NFL pitchmen who sell just about everything but their own specialty: football.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .