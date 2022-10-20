Newmann: The quick fix

Even if, for some inexplicable reason, you have absolutely no friends … your email inbox will probably prove otherwise. And your “friends” could be folks you don’t even know.

My inbox is continually littered with people wanting to be my good buddy. And some of the missives have no compunction about asking for donations (or, more succinctly, money) from said good buddy.

Politicians are right up at the top of the list. Some of their messages are very cozy. They start out with “Friend” — even though I’ve never met these folks and probably never will since they may live in a state (or country) many, many miles away.

Then they ask if I realize that we’re in deep trouble because those “other” guys are on the verge of taking “us” down. As if that’s not unsettling enough, they go into a litany of dire consequences which could ensue. But there is a salvation. If I rush a contribution (preferably before I finish reading their message) we could be saved from catastrophe. Pretty heady stuff. And great to know that one’s checkbook (or credit card) can potentially save the world.

Then there are the folks who want to give me money. The latest is Hannah (who I’ve never met but who seems to know me very well). Hannah wrote that she’s very wealthy (her estimate is $11 million) and is suffering from a critical illness (which is very unfortunate). But she goes on to say that her misfortune is my good luck. If I give her my bank account details, she’ll transfer the money to me. Gosh, talk about a great friend. But I’d be more than happy to skip all the red tape and just have her mail me a check.

Support Local Journalism Donate



A few of the folks are very concerned about my health and want to make sure that I’m OK … and will remain that way. “Drained … sluggish … or just plain exhausted,” asks one email. And then, without waiting for an answer, it goes on to tell me about an amino acid supplement I should be taking (even though I’m not exhibiting any of the symptoms they’re describing). But I feel fortunate that someone I don’t even know is so worried about my health. Great to know that my cyber buddies are looking after me.

Some other good friends I’ve never met want to help me start a website (even though, apart from this column, I have little or no contact with the outside world). “We offer a variety of services that can satisfy your needs at affordable cost,” says one. Another boasts, “Become a millionaire on your own terms.” That sounds very appealing … but if Hannah ends up sending the check, I won’t have to worry about starting my own money-raising website.

And then there are the good people who want to help me spend the money that I might get from Hannah or, failing that, from my profitable websites. “More October promotions,” they proclaim. Or they tell me that the bargains never stop because “It’s almost Halloween.” And, of course, everyone is up for a bargain. So I’m inundated with all sorts of great deals … on many items that I never even knew existed.

It’s great to know there are so many folks out there who are intent on looking after my welfare.

But, then again, what are friends for?

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .