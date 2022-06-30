Newmann: The state of flux

“Some men look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence and deem them like the ark of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” — Thomas Jefferson

We’ve certainly had quite a bit on the boil in the past couple of weeks … and there seems to be no end in sight. The situation in Ukraine keeps deteriorating and inflation is inflating. The former occupant of the White House has been heard in recorded phone conversations putting the squeeze on almost anyone and everyone in influential electoral positions to skew election results in his favor. As if that’s not enough, the evidence seems to show that he also tried to insert himself into the forefront of the Jan. 6 mob .

Not to be outdone, the Supreme Court has handed down some rather controversial decisions in the past few days.

A majority of the justices who signed onto the court’s recent opinions on the broad right to carry firearms, the restrictions on abortion, and the curtailing of government regulatory agencies align themselves with Constitutional originalism. Originalists tend to interpret the words in the Constitution as they were understood at the time the document was written. But trying to apply the “original” understanding of the words ratified almost 235 years ago to the current times can be a bit of a reach.

Many of the framers of the Constitution were men of letters and science — and all were products of the Age of Enlightenment, an era of tolerance, anti-authoritarian liberalism, republicanism, scientific progress, and a belief in the natural rights of man.

They were also the same revolutionaries who broke away from an English monarchy, which had pressed its own set of standards upon them.

One is left to wonder how the Founding Fathers, if alive today, would view their Constitutional efforts in hindsight. And whether they would, after seeing the evolution of both society and technology that has taken place since they signed the document, subscribe to the concept of originalism.

Jefferson expressed strong views on the matter in a letter he wrote, while in France in 1789, to James Madison:

“The question whether one generation of men has the right to bind another, seems never to have been started either on this or our side of the water … (But) between society and society, or generation and generation there is no municipal obligation, no umpire but the law of nature. We seem not to have perceived that, by the law of nature, one generation is to another as one independent nation to another … On similar ground it may be proved that no society can make a perpetual constitution, or even a perpetual law. The earth belongs always to the living generation … Every constitution, then, and every law, naturally expires at the end of 19 years. If it be enforced longer, it is an act of force and not right.”

Pretty interesting concepts. And they certainly seem to show Jefferson’s view that a constitution (or constitutions) should be an evolutionary — or “living” — document. The 19-year life span of the constitutions he proposed mirrored the shorter life spans of folks in that era (the average lifespan in the 1780s was under 40 years old). In his view, a new constitution was warranted as one generation came of age while the previous document died with the passing of the older generation.

As to the question of Constitutional interpretation: originalist or living document? Or, maybe, a hybrid of both? Seems like the answer is at the discretion of the court’s ideological majorities, especially if those majorities form rigid coalitions.

Perhaps one of the most notable views on the document belongs to Benjamin Franklin, who, in a 1789 letter to the French scientist Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, wrote: “Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise that it will be durable; but, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”

How right he was.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .