Newmann: When Wagner is not opera

“But when the army is restless and distrustful, trouble is sure to come from other feudal princes.” — Sun Tzu, “The Art of War.”

Seems like the folks over in Russia had a bit of trouble with a feudal prince the other day.

Yevgeny V. Prigozhin (the “V” does not seem to stand for victory) started his march on Moscow , the country’s capital, with his Wagner mercenary troops in an apparent attempt to oust the Russian army generals, who he claimed hamstrung the efforts of his soldiers in the war with Ukraine.

Gee, kudos to Prigozhin … he really seems to go to bat for his soldiers. At least for a minute or two. Or when it suits his cause. When you factor in that the bulk of the Wagner crew are criminals who had either served time — or were serving time — when they were recruited and that their leader spent nine years in prison for theft … well, maybe there truly is honor among thieves?

In fairness to Yevgeny, he went entrepreneurial after his time in the clink. He opened a hot-dog stand, then started restaurants and convenience stores. He also became a friend of a low-level government figure, Vladmir Putin, during the hotdog days. And the friendship flourished as the two rose up the ranks. Prigozhin gained big catering and construction contracts from the government. And also formed his Wagner boys into a group of nasty mercenaries, while Putin … well, you know where he ended up.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Everything went OK for the distinguished duo at the outset of the war in Ukraine. And then it all went south. Prigozhin got ticked off at the Russian military brass for supposedly not giving his crew the munitions they needed to pursue their war of pillage. The feud escalated. And culminated in the Wagner group’s march toward Moscow, led by their fearless chief, to teach the generals a lesson.

But, somewhere along the line, there were misgivings and the boys of war stopped their advance and headed to Belarus in what has been described as a face — and, perhaps more likely, head — saving move. Looks like they’ll be in that happy little republic for the foreseeable future (and maybe beyond).

Meanwhile, Putin — after being somewhat absent during the crisis — finally showed up and issued a very angry statement in which he said, among other things, that the mutineers “wanted Russians to fight each other.” He added that “civic solidarity has shown that any blackmail, attempts to create internal unrest, are doomed to failure.” Heady words.

So the Wagnerians, and their prince, halted their insurgency short of reaching the Kremlin and then marched off in a different direction.

Of course, most insurrections these days — especially those in capitals and Capitols — don’t tend to end calmly.

Then again, we’re just talking about a conflicted — and confused — country far, far away. And the narcissistic character who still pulls the strings there. He, and some of his most ardent admirers in other parts of the world, view reality through a very different lens.

And they, in turn, are the true princes of our disorders.

Tom Newmann splits his time between Edwards and Queenstown, New Zealand. He has been going winter-to-winter since 1986. He was also a journalist in Missoula, Montana, at the Missoulian for quite a few years. Email him at tsnnz12@gmail.com .