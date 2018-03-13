No need for a sales tax; a ski lift would increase property tax in Eagle-Vail (letter)

To the editor: The letters regarding the sales tax in Eagle-Vail and putting in a ski lift made sense. But one major factor left out is the economics: If a ski lift is put in, property values will immediately increase in Eagle-Vail. The property tax base will increase accordingly. That is a lot of additional revenue. A sales tax is not even needed to fund the lift.

In my experience, any new taxes without a very specific purpose just go to increasing the bureaucracy and government employee salaries and benefits.

Katherine Newman

Eagle-Vail