Noble: Don’t give into pessimism

People often describe themselves as glass half-full types. I have never heard anyone brag about being a glass half-empty person, but I have definitely met people who fit that description.

Same glass. Same amount of liquid. A blessing for some, a paucity for others.

Historians describe the prevailing attitude of our forebearers living more than a century ago as tenaciously optimistic. Though crowded into squalid tenements working difficult and dangerous jobs for meager pay (glass half-empty conditions), our ancestors refused to loosen their grip on hope. Despite rampant discrimination , our immigrant ancestors saw America as more than half-full, but rather brimming with economic opportunity and freedom.

An economic depression, environmentally catastrophic dust bowl, and two world wars did not extinguish American optimism. In October 1944, as Allied Forces fought their way across Europe and the U.S. Navy squared off against the Japanese in the Pacific, Johnny Mercer’s Academy-Award nominated song, “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive” topped the charts.

How is our national disposition in 2022? Americans are bummed out . China and Russia nip at our ankles, climate change hangs over our heads, and the threat of an errant, undetected asteroid is now a thing. Still, our forebearers would be dismayed. America circa 2022 possesses a standard of living and life expectancy unrivaled in the history of homo sapiens. And it is not only us. Everything is better everywhere — extreme poverty, child labor, nuclear warheads, and literacy are all going in the right direction, in a big way.

But Americans are fickle. According to Gallup polling , attitudes about the pandemic tend to vacillate with the arrival of new variants. While the vaccines were greeted with enthusiasm, the delta and omicron variants tempered that positivity.

The kids, thank goodness, are all right. A majority of Gen Z and Millennials think their generation is “motivated to make positive change in the country.” Gen X has not abandoned this sentiment, but it is waning.

What’s going on? How can things objectively be good, and still many people think things are bad? One contributor might be the “framing effect.” How information is presented can have a surprisingly strong impact on how it is interpreted — positively or negatively — and thus impact attitudes.

Would you rather purchase beef that is 80 percent lean or 20 percent fat? When faced with the need for surgery, would you be more comfortable with a 90 percent survival rate or a 10 percent mortality rate? In each example, the options are presented differently, but the product or outcome is the same.

Consider the vaccination effort. A headline announcing that 75.4 percent of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine sends a different message than one that opines that nearly a quarter of Americans remain unvaccinated.

Due to numerous variables, the economy is especially vulnerable to framing. Both of the following are accurate: Unemployment claims jumped to the highest level in three months , and the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent , the sharpest one-year drop in U.S. history. However, the first headline frames unemployment as a problem, the second as a success story.

Beware the framing effect. It is used to great effect and often not to inform, but rather, to influence and manipulate. Framing is not only for selling products, but also for controlling the narrative around important issues. If you believe everything is awful, ask yourself why.

Do we face challenges? Of course. But we are better educated, informed, and prepared to face our challenges than ever. Being negative never solved anything.

The power of positive thinking is more than a timeless self-help book. According to the Mayo Clinic , focusing on the positive can lower stress, improve immunity, benefit cardiovascular health, decrease depression, and strengthen coping skills.

Moreover, an attitude of optimism correlates with creativity and innovation. If America is to keep her edge, she needs to hold on to hope. As Dr. Darrell Bricker notes in his book, “Empty Planet,” despite relatively small populations, Classical Greece and Renaissance Europe both exhibited attitudes of widespread optimism resulting in lasting works of creativity and genius such as the philosophies of Plato and the plays of Shakespeare. Where there is no hope, there is no incentive to innovate.

Above all, be positive because the alternative, pessimism, is a roadblock, not a bridge. Pessimism is defeatist.

I do not want to be the generation that abandons America’s historically optimistic outlook. “Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, and don’t mess with Mr. In-Between.”

Claire Noble can be found online at Claire Noble Writer on Facebook.