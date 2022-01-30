Noble: Sign of the times

“Hey babe, I’m a Capricorn.”

“Groovy man, I am a Libra.”

Clad in bell-bottom jeans and sporting feathered hair, the woody scent of Jovan Musk wafting in the air and “Age of Aquarius” crescendoing in the background, two singletons in a 1970s fern bar employ the popular conversation opener of the age, “What’s your sign?”

Not that anyone is asking, but yes, I am a Libra. Unlike the other signs in the zodiac, Libra is an inanimate object. Anthropomorphizing a lion or a bull is absolutely doable, but a measurement device? It is hard to get excited about something in the produce aisle.

Not that I worked at it. I thought astrology’s popularity faded with the puka shell necklace trend. Turns out, I jumped to the incorrect conclusion — what a Virgo move. Under Dear Abby and adjacent to the crossword puzzle you can still find the Vail Daily’s horoscope listing — every day. Similarly, The Denver Post also carries a daily horoscope.

In a recent Ipsos poll , 88 percent of Americans indicated they knew their zodiac sign.

Like beards and waterbeds (maybe) , astrology is making a comeback. Blame it on millennials , of course.

Astrology beckons in times of stress, especially when it is personal. Compounding personal stress, major societal shocks have rocked the world since 2000, just as millennials were coming of age — 9/11, the 2008 recession, COVID-19 pandemic, Jan. 6, and the looming threat of climate change. National, global, and existential threats permeate the personal. Mercury must be in retrograde.

Astrology serves several purposes. With its astronomical imagery and epic scale, astrology explains tumult and change. And like a vague fortune teller, astrology provides hazy insight into what is to come. In times of turbulence, that reassurance is comforting. Perhaps most importantly, it assigns meaning to the randomness and capriciousness of life.

Questioning whether horoscopes are true or not misses the point. Regardless of whether it is real, astrology is helpful. It infuses our technology-driven, data-soaked world with meaning that is mystical and magical.

Astrology is also a way of embellishing personal stories with the fantastical and other-worldly, and storytelling is essential to the human experience. Getting to know others involves “sharing our life stories.” Those of us raised in the anodyne suburbs need all the embellishing we can find, and the zodiac with fantastic beasts, planets, and stars delivers.

Now that astrology is making a comeback, the stubborn fact remains that I was born under a lame sign. Even more concerning is the company I keep — Vladimir Putin is also a Libra. What is a dissatisfied Libra to do? Find another zodiac.

In the Chinese zodiac, I was born in a snake year. That’s right, a predator. Goodbye produce, hello stone-cold reptile. Dang, Xi Jinping is also a snake. What gives? Dictators supposedly trend Taurus.

Feb. 1 marks the beginning of year 4720 in the Chinese calendar. It is the year of the Tiger. Chinese New Year provides an opportunity to combine the fantasy of the zodiac with the optimism of new beginnings.

According to PureWow.com , “The Year of the Rat (2020) was about survival, and the Year of the Ox (2021) was about anchoring ourselves in a new reality. The Year of the Tiger will be about making big changes. This will be a year of risk-taking and adventure.” Sounds like my kind of year.

If 2022 did not get off to the roaring start you hoped, it may be because Mercury and Venus were both in retrograde. Seriously. The good news, as of Feb. 3, Mercury will no longer be in retrograde. The planets may not be aligned, but the zodiacs are.

As we enter February, a new moon in Aquarius signals a shift in energy. It is a time to break with the past and build momentum for the year ahead.

Chinese New Year offers the perfect opportunity for a New Year’s do-over. Also called the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, it is celebrated by billions of people. No one will notice if a few more of us join in the festivities.

There are several popular phrases in both Mandarin and Cantonese to extend new year greetings. I extend to you my favorite — Gong hei fat choy which means, “Wishing you happiness and prosperity.”

Claire Noble can be found online at Claire Noble Writer on Facebook.