Noble: Stay humble, be kind

When Tim McGraw’s hit song, “Humble and Kind” comes on the radio, a hush falls over the car (precipitated by me yelling, “Silence!”) and I turn up the volume.

The song extolls the basic lessons most of us learned at home and kindergarten — “say please, say thank you.” The song reminds listeners that the simplest lessons are the most profound; kindness begets kindness.

In my travels abroad I came to appreciate the friendliness commonplace in America. That is not to say the rest of the world is barbaric, but that American society is in many ways distinctly polite.

I am not suggesting we should hang our hat on this, but Americans are especially good at standing in line — which I attribute to our innate sense of fairness. American elevator etiquette is also notable. Americans wait for the people on the elevator to exit before entering. In addition to being polite, it just makes sense. Surprisingly, this is not universal.

American men deserve special recognition as among the most chivalrous on the planet. Virtually no where else do men graciously open doors for women with the aplomb of American men. Thanks, guys.

But these days something seems off. David Brooks laments that “America is falling apart at the seams.” In making his case, he references some of the outrageous incidents and negative trends that litter the media landscape — air rage , hate crimes, in particular those targeting Asians , and abuse of nurses and other medical professionals . Workers in restaurants, retail, and grocery stores similarly report hostile and rude behavior from customers. Brooks confesses he does not know what is going on.

Attempting to answer why we are experiencing an anger epidemic, Sarah Lyall observed , “As with so many things in the pandemic, it was clear that reality had begun to shift, and that what once would have been horrifying — this outpouring of rage against a backdrop of constant, low-grade mistrust — had become the new normal.”

Author David Ropeik , a specialist in risk perception and communication, faults the 24-hour news cycle for contributing to what he calls “mean world syndrome,” where people think things are much worse than they really are. Unfortunately, things are bad, and seem to be getting worse. Mean world syndrome has become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Are we approaching a tipping point? The optimist in me believes it is up to us to prevent our society from tipping into a Hobbesian state of nature — we can start by refusing to normalize hate, anger, and meanness.

Humans are highly social and exquisitely attuned to social norms. In her book, “Rule Makers, Rule Breakers” Michele Gelfand writes , “When we’re exposed to untidy environments, it creates a powerful feedback loop that facilitates more norm violations and disorder. Imagine witnessing someone littering, not returning a shopping cart, or scrawling graffiti. If you saw this, would you be more likely to break a different norm or rule? Research suggests you would.”

Social norms are the omnipresent, but largely invisible force that forges collective cooperative behavior. Norms, though powerful, are not immutable.

Just as good behavior encourages more good behavior, the opposite feedback loop of negativity is gaining traction. As people witness public misconduct either in person or via media, it may be subtly encouraging more of the same.

Kindness is not weakness. Dr. Karyn Hall writing in Psychology Today , makes a powerful point that kindness often requires courage and strength. Furthermore, extending kindness to others enhances individual well-being. When a kindness is extended two people benefit, the giver and the receiver.

I am not suggesting we ignore the bad, but rather, we give the good its due. Over New Year’s, volunteers near Dolores worked for eight days to rescue six abandoned horses that were trapped in deep snow at 9,000 feet without food or water. We need more of that message, and less of duct-taped airline passengers .

Civility is the glue that binds our society together. Mean people not only suck, but they are also a contagion. We have it in our power to contain this contagion. Stay humble. Be kind.

Claire Noble can be found online at Claire Noble Writer on Facebook.