Noble: Why Lauren Boebert should resign

Rep. Lauren Boebert violated her oath of office, in which she agreed to, “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…”

She stoked the flames extremism in the weeks leading up to the assault on the United States Capitol by repeatedly promoting the lie that the election was stolen and frequently exhorting her followers to descend on the Capitol on Jan. 6 and fight.

In her official capacity as a Colorado Representative to Congress, she repeatedly questioned the veracity and integrity of a free and fair election that was thoroughly litigated all the way to the Supreme Court. “An election just happened. There was fraud,” is but one of numerous Boebert tweets promoting this unsubstantiated allegation. To be clear, no claim of fraud was ever proven in court and former Attorney General William Barr stated publicly that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Moreover, Boebert did more than question the legitimacy of the election, she encouraged the like-minded to descend on Washington, D.C. on the day Congress was to certify the Electoral College results. She tweeted on Nov. 29, 2020, “There is no way that anyone can call the 2020 presidential election fair. We have to make this right.”

Listening to @realDonaldTrump on @MariaBartiromo right now. There is no way that anyone can call the 2020 presidential election fair. We have to make this right. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 29, 2020

On Dec. 24, 2020, she stated her intention to object to the certification of the Electoral College votes.

She knew her language was provocative — that was the intent. When asked if she could cease using language such as “Stop the Steal,” Boebert responded, “No we can’t.”

Additionally, Boebert repeatedly employed other inflammatory language such as, “I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock,” warning of a “socialist takeover of America,” and suggesting that, “…best fighters are the strongest when backed into a corner,” foreshadowing the violence that lie ahead.

I’ve always heard to “speak softly and carry a big stick.” I prefer to speak loudly and carry a Glock. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2020

Tomorrow is the day Georgia has the chance to save this nation! To all my friends in Georgia, get out and #HoldTheLine tomorrow. If Chuck Schumer takes over the Senate, there will be hardly any hope to stop the socialist takeover of America. Vote Loeffler & Perdue! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 4, 2021

Most damning however, were Boebert’s actions the day of the assault and the days that followed. During the assault she tweeted the location of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi to her 362,000 Twitter followers. Those were the very people she encouraged to be there that day to in her words, “fight.” Pelosi is a favorite target of right-wing media and Boebert herself tweets frequently about the Speaker. Boebert had to have appreciated that Pelosi was a likely target of the mob.

Once the domestic terrorists were ejected from the Capitol and the certification process resumed, Boebert continued with the political charade to question without merit the Electoral College votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania. At long last, she still had no decency.

In the days since the attack on the Capitol, Boebert has quickly pivoted, like most on the right, to whining about their First Amendment rights being violated by Big Tech which, according to Boebert, is in cahoots with the left. Boebert lashed out at the left, referring to them as, “vile hypocrites.” She temporarily changed her profile picture to Trump’s when he was removed from Twitter to demonstrate her fealty.

In the past 5 days the left has shown us what vile hypocrites they truly are. They are driven by hate, projection and endless conspiracy theories. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 10, 2021

Conspicuously absent are any condemnations by Boebert of the destruction and death wrought by the legions of Trump supporters, whom she invited to the Capitol, fed them lies about a stolen election, and urged them to fight. She has tweeted more about Nancy Pelosi’s hair than she has about the violence on Jan. 6. Buried in one tepid tweet was the comment, I “denounce all acts of violence.”

Thank you to everyone that has been checking in. My staff and I are safe and in an undisclosed location. I support peaceful protests and the rule of law, and denounce all acts of violence. I am grateful to the Capitol Police for their service. Thank you for keeping us safe. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 6, 2021

Subverting a free and fair election and inciting an attack on the Capitol were actions in contravention of her oath to support and defend the Constitution. Therefore, Boebert should resign. If she will not resign, she should be removed.

Yes, removal is Constitutional. Amendment 14, Section 3 states: “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Claire Noble can be found online at “Claire Noble Writer” on Facebook.