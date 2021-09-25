Noble: Yes, another opinion on Gore

I share Vail Town Council member Kim Langmaid’s desire to change the name of the mountain range currently known as Gore. Setting aside my politically correct, woke bona fides for a moment; how in today’s brand-obsessed climate can the town hosting one of the world’s premier ski resorts abide a name that is also a synonym for bloodshed, carnage, and butchery?

In the spirit of compromise, I propose amending the current name to one that is more accurate and far more compelling — The Scoundrel Gore Range. There’s an IPA just screaming for that name. You are welcome.

Claire Noble

Arrowhead