Norton: A consistent healthy self-image leads to consistent success

“Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come.” — Dwayne Johnson

Having spent so much time studying personal and professional development strategies, philosophies, and training, I think that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is spot on here. And when I think of consistency, I think about the role I have seen it play in my own life, and in the lives of others when it comes to varying levels of success and the achievement of greatness.

Conversely, when we look at a project where we didn’t live up to our potential, we could probably say that the only thing we were consistent about was being consistently inconsistent. Maybe one of the areas that held us back and where we were inconsistent could be found in the way that we viewed ourselves at the time. We had an inconsistent healthy self-image.

One area of my life that has always been consistent is spending part of each day reading, watching, listening to, or researching educational and motivational content and programs. I thoroughly enjoy some of the newest subject matter experts and authors who are out there right now and who are sharing ideas around leadership, sales, motivation, culture and other awesome topics. But I also love going back to some of the material and programs that helped to shape my own life, and the content that has created millions of successful people over the past several decades.

As a matter of fact, the inspiration for this week’s column came as I watched old clips and listened to a few of my favorite authors and experts whose advice is considered timeless. Zig Ziglar, Tom Hopkins, Brian Tracy, Stephen Covey, Denis Waitley, and David Sandler. There are many other men and women who offer such great and inspiring advice, but this week I went back and watched or listened to the gentlemen mentioned above, some of the classics.

And as I was taking notes and trying to relearn a concept or hear something in a new way, a recurring theme caught my attention. In each one of the programs I listened to or watched, the speaker focused on the importance of our healthy self-image when it comes to our success. They may have all had a different way of making their point, but they were absolutely consistent when it comes to making sure that we understand the correlation of personal and professional success to the way we see and feel about ourselves.

As The Rock mentions in his quote above, it is consistent hard work that leads to success. And consistent hard work includes taking time to reflect on who we are and what we are. It means making the effort and investment in becoming the person that we want to be and consistently seeing ourselves in that way. And when we do, the odds are we will enjoy so much more in life.

Several people have been attributed with the following quote, and here is Zig Ziglar’s version, “You cannot consistently perform in a manner which is inconsistent with the way you see yourself.” This is so important when it comes to what we bring to our lives, to our families, and to our work. That is because in a world where we are judged by “likes” and “views,” sometimes the “like” and “view” we have of ourselves becomes compromised when compared to the opinions of others. Especially others who may need a little help when it comes to their own self worth or unhealthy self-image.

So how about you? Are you consistently working on how you see yourself? Do you see that awesomely special person in the mirror, or can you use a little help with developing your own healthy self-image? I really would love to hear your story at gotonorton@gmail.com and when we can consistently work on being who we want to be and who we were made to be, it really will be a better than good week.

Michael Norton is the grateful CEO of Tramazing.com, a personal and professional coach, and a consultant, trainer, encourager, and motivator to businesses of all sizes.