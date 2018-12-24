Norton: A holiday message of peace, hope, love and joy (column)

It's been said that faith and fear, or hope and fear, are kind of like the same thing, a belief that something will happen in the future. Now whether we want or choose to believe that whatever is about to happen will be something awesome and positive or miserable and negative is really up to us.

And whether or not you are a person of faith, any kind of faith, celebrating Christmas or Hanukkah or any other holiday this season. Or maybe none at all. And whether or not you are someone who considers themselves agnostic or possibly even an atheist, my hope is that you will receive this prayer and message with the love and intent with which it is written.

Today I pray for the restoration of hope and faith in a world filled with worry, fear, and doubt. May you be blessed with a sense of peace and calm; may the season of hope and light bring upon you the confidence and courage to seek out peace when others choose to look for a battle; may what you think about and hope for in this life be built upon the foundation of love and kindness, love and gentleness, and love and forgiveness.

Today I pray for your health. May you be blessed with strength and endurance to fight whatever illness you are battling. May you experience healing and remain hopeful and confident in your healing. May you be blessed by the compassion of your family and friends; may you be blessed by the wisdom and knowledge of your physicians; and may you feel comforted and surrounded by your nurses and caregivers who are with you each day.

Today I pray for sobriety and recovery from addiction.

Today I pray for sobriety and recovery from addiction. And I pray for the families and friends who support, love, and stand by those closest to them who are in the struggle to recover. May this season of love and blessings be the season that brings the blessing of determination, hope, and help that can change lives and restore those affected to a life of clean and sober living. May the families impacted remember that we can hate the addiction and still love the addicted.

Today I pray for the healing of relationships. May this season of love and joy bring together those who have drifted apart; may the blessing of love and forgiveness be with those who desire restoration in their relationships; may the blessing of understanding and acceptance mend fences in families and friendships where lingering hurts and disappointments may exist. May all that work through and do with each other and for each other be done in love.

Today I pray for all of the families who are remembering loved ones this holiday season. Perhaps it's the first season where their presence will be missed. I pray that the loving memories and happy reminders of those we have loved and lost will soothe the pain and the hurt of missing them so very much this holiday season. May the blessing of peace and love fill the hearts and souls of those who are grieving. May the happiness and joy of those we have lost never be forgotten.

Today I pray for our community, our country, and the world. May this season of grace and mercy, of light and love, and of joy and happiness find its way into the hearts and minds of each of us; may all leaders locally and globally be blessed with the knowledge, wisdom, sincerity, courage, and conviction to come together for the greater good and for peace on earth for all. May we all come to the place where we can and will recognize the need for unity and love. May this blessing be upon each and every one of us.

Wishing you all peace, hope, love, and joy during this holiday season. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Happy Holidays!

So how about you? Is there something that I have left out and where I can pray specifically for you and with you? Will you do me a favor and pray with me? I would love to hear your prayer requests and your story at gototnorton@gmail.com. And when we can all come together, regardless of our belief system, it really will be a better than good life.

Michael Norton is the president of the Zig Ziglar Corporate Training Solutions Team, a strategic consultant, business and personal coach and motivational speaker. He writes a weekly motivational column for the Vail Daily.